Latin America OTT TV & Video Forecasts to 2024: Brazil will Remain the SVOD Revenue Leader, Supplying 40% of the Regional Total

Latin American SVOD subscriptions are forecast to reach 51.10 million by 2024; almost double the 27.12 million recorded at end-2018. The top six regional platforms will account for 85% of the region's paying SVOD subscribers by end-2024.



Netflix will remain the largest pan-regional SVOD platform by some distance, with an expected 26.30 million paying subscribers in 2024 - or half the region's total (down from a two-thirds share in 2018).



Simon Murray, an analyst said: The Latin America OTT TV and Video Forecasts report only covers paid-for services. Several mobile and pay TV operators provide free and limited SVOD platforms to their top paying subscribers. This stifles pay SVOD take-up.



OTT TV episode and movie revenues for 19 Latin American countries will more than double to $8.25 billion in 2024; up from the $3.33 billion recorded in 2018. SVOD will remain the region's largest OTT revenue source; contributing $6 billion by 2024.



Brazil will remain the SVOD revenue leader by 2024 - supplying 40% of the regional total. Mexico will provide another 24%, so Brazil and Mexico will together take two-thirds of the region's SVOD revenues by 2024.

Key Topics Covered:



The report comes in three parts:

Outlook: Subscriber forecasts and bullet points for 19 countries in a visually-appealing 43-page PowerPoint document;

Forecasts: Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2024 for 19 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Insights: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 60-page PDF document.

