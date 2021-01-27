Latin America Thought Leadership Manual Published by Americas Market Intelligence

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) has released a new manual to help companies create and execute thought leadership in Latin America . The 42-page manual expands on guidance that AMI provided in a Jan. 21, 2021, LatAm thought leadership workshop that was attended by hundreds of professionals.

Thought Leadership in Latin America: Whitepaper and manual to help companies strategize and execute effectively

"We started employing thought leadership in the fall of 2016," explains Abel Delgado, Director of Digital Marketing for AMI. "It immediately started producing results for us, and this led to us helping other companies with their thought leadership projects. We decided to share what we've learned about applying thought leadership in Latin America in both the webinar and in the manual."

Simply titled Thought Leadership in Latin America , the manual offers more than 60 practical tips, offering guidance that includes:

Why Latin America is an excellent target market for thought leadership content

is an excellent target market for thought leadership content 4 surefire formats for creating blog posts

How to integrate search engine optimization (SEO) into content development from the beginning

5 key questions your company must answer in detail so it can devise an effective thought leadership strategy that will clearly demonstrate ROI

The importance of a style guide to successfully create whitepapers in Spanish and Portuguese

Why B2B thought leadership videos need to be storyboarded to succeed

3 ways to improve your speakers' delivery during webinars

"Since we have seen companies face challenges with both developing strategies and granular execution of different types of content, we included both in Thought Leadership in Latin America," says Delgado. "We hope that our tips can be helpful for both those who lead marketing departments or LatAm divisions and also for those who create blog posts, webinars, infographics and other forms of thought leadership content for marketing or PR purposes."

Thought Leadership in Latin America can be found on this webpage , while a video of AMI's LatAm Thought Leadership Workshop can be found on YouTube .

About Americas Market Intelligence

Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) is the premier market intelligence and strategy consultancy for Latin America, providing powerful research insights for companies to succeed in a wide range of verticals in the region, including payments, healthcare, logistics, mining, energy, consumer goods and the industrial sector. Its customized research reports deliver data-based clarity and far-reaching strategic direction based on expert sources.

