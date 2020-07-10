Latin America Two Wheeler Tire Market Assessment by Vehicle Type, Demand Category, Region and Company (2015-2025)

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Two Wheeler Tire Market, By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle & Scooter/Moped), By Demand Category (OEM Vs Replacement), By Region (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Mexico), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America two wheeler tire market stood around $1.5 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach cross USD2.1 billion by 2025.

Growth in the region's two wheeler tire market is led by rising two wheeler sales, expanding two wheeler fleet size and increasing per capita income across Latin America. Rise in demand for two wheelers for personal transportation has stimulated two wheeler production in the region, which in turn has also increased the OEM two wheeler tire demand in Latin America over the last five years.

The Latin America two wheeler tire market is majorly dominated by Brazil, followed by Colombia, Argentina and Mexico. These countries account for the highest number of two wheeler tire sales in the region, with their combined market share being well over 75% in 2019 in the region's two wheeler tire market.

The Latin America two wheeler tire market was dominated by the tires for motorcycles in 2019. High inclination towards motorcycles is witnessed due to poor road infrastructure and ease of driving motorcycle in both the paved and unpaved roads. Another reason for dominance of motorcycles in Latin America is larger wheels as compared to scooters which provides better manoeuvrability on roads. But the sales of scooter/mopeds are also growing and will witness a sharp growth during the forecast period.

Many two wheeler companies are introducing new models of scooters in Latin America due to increasing preference of female riders. Although, motorcycle tires are expected to dominate the demand for two wheeler tires in Latin America during the forecast period, the region is also projected to witness significant growth in demand for scooter/moped tires during the forecast period.

Major companies operating in Latin America two wheeler tire market are Maggion, Michelin, Rinaldi, Technic, etc. The existing companies are expanding their dealer and distributor network as well as expanding their product portfolio with high-performance tires to meet the requirements of different driving conditions. Leading global players are also focusing on improving their radial tire technology for two wheelers to tap the growing trend of radialization in two wheeler tires across Latin America.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of Latin America two wheeler tire, in terms of value and volume.

two wheeler tire, in terms of value and volume. To classify and forecast Latin America two wheeler tire based on vehicle type, demand category and regional distribution.

two wheeler tire based on vehicle type, demand category and regional distribution. To identify drivers and challenges for Latin America two wheeler tire.

two wheeler tire. To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Latin America two wheeler tire.

two wheeler tire. To conduct the pricing analysis for Latin America two wheeler tire.

two wheeler tire. To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Latin America two wheeler tire market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Latin America Two wheeler Tire Production Overview



4. Latin America Two Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle & Scooter)

4.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

4.2.3. By Radial vs. Bias

4.2.4. By Country

4.2.5. By Company

4.3. Brazil Two Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.3.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle & Scooter)

4.3.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

4.3.2.3. By Radial vs. Bias

4.4. Argentina Two Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

4.5. Colombia Two Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

4.6. Chile Two Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

4.7. Peru Two Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

4.8. Mexico Two Wheeler Tire Market Outlook



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Challenges



6. Market Trends & Developments



7. Pricing Analysis



8. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Rinaldi S. A. Industria de Pneumaticos

Maggion Industrias de Pneus e Maquinas Ltda.

Pirelli Pneus Ltda.

Pneus Technic Ltda.

Sociedade Michelin de Participacoes Industria e Comercio Ltda.

Bridgestone Americas

Levorin Pneus

Maxxis International

Kenda Tire

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



