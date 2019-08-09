Latin America Wound Dressing Markets to 2024: Shift in the Preference from Traditional Products to Advanced Therapies
Aug 09, 2019, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America (LATAM) Wound Dressing Market (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Latin America (LATAM) wound dressing market to be $400.9 million.
The key drivers of the domain's growth are rising prevalence of diabetes, growing geriatric population and number of patients with chronic wounds, and high brain injury rate.
When segmented by type, the domain can be categorized into traditional dressings and advanced dressings. In 2018, the advanced dressings category is estimated to account for more than 60% share in the LATAM wound dressing market due to the rising utilization of such products in complex application areas as well as the growing number of people with chronic diseases. Advanced dressings further consist of the hydrocolloids, foams, alginates, films, collagen, hydrogels, wound contact layers, superabsorbent, hydrofiber, and others subcategories. Among all these, foam dressings are the most preferred type of advanced dressing in the Latin American region.
Both, acute and chronic wounds, can be managed with wound dressing. Now, chronic wounds consume more dressing material compared to the acute type due to their more severe nature. It is being estimated that the wound dressing demand for chronic wounds will contribute a $200 million revenue to the Latin America (LATAM) wound dressing market in 2018. Coming to the acute wounds category, it is further subdivided into burns, and surgical and traumatic wounds. Of these, the surgical and traumatic wounds subdivision is expected to generate the larger revenue in 2018 (91% share).
Long-term care settings, home healthcare, and hospitals and specialty clinics are the three categories when the domain is segmented by end user. Among these, hospitals and specialty clinics are currently dominating the LATAM wound dressing market and are expected to generate 70.4% of the total revenue in 2018. This is because most people with wounds or injuries seek treatment at a full-fledged hospital or clinic.
The domain is expected to grow the most in Brazil during the forecast period, primarily due to government research and development programs and increasing chronic injury incidents in the country. For instance, Brazilian Synchrotron Light Laboratory carried out a research, according to which nitric oxide (NO) may prove effective as a dressing material ingredient for chronic wounds. The research seeks to develop a product based on the use of supramolecular poly (acrylic acid) hydrogel, which contains an NO donor in the form of S-nitrosoglutathione along with the nanometric micelles of another polymer.
Market Dynamics
Trends
- Shift in the preference from traditional products to more advanced therapies
Drivers
- Growing geriatric population
- Increasing prevalence of diabetes
- High rate of injuries and trauma cases
- Increasing prevalence of chronic wounds
Restraints
- High cost of advanced wound dressing products
- Inability of traditional wound dressing to treat severe wounds
Opportunities
- Improving economies offer lucrative growth opportunities
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Key Stakeholders
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Assumptions for the Study
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Type
4.1.1.1 Advanced
4.1.1.1.1 Foams
4.1.1.1.2 Hydrocolloids
4.1.1.1.3 Films
4.1.1.1.4 Alginates
4.1.1.1.5 Hydrogels
4.1.1.1.6 Collagen
4.1.1.1.7 Hydrofiber
4.1.1.1.8 Wound contact layers
4.1.1.1.9 Superabsorbent
4.1.1.1.10 Others
4.1.1.2 Traditional
4.1.1.2.1 Bandages
4.1.1.2.2 Gauzes
4.1.1.2.3 Sponges
4.1.1.2.4 Abdominal pads
4.1.1.2.5 Others
4.1.2 By Application
4.1.2.1 Chronic wounds
4.1.2.1.1 Diabetic foot ulcers
4.1.2.1.2 Pressure ulcers
4.1.2.1.3 Venous ulcers
4.1.2.1.4 Others
4.1.2.2 Acute wounds
4.1.2.2.1 Surgical and traumatic wounds
4.1.2.2.2 Burns
4.1.3 By End User
4.1.3.1 Hospital and specialty clinics
4.1.3.1.1 Inpatient settings
4.1.3.1.2 Outpatient settings
4.1.3.2 Home healthcare
4.1.3.3 Long-term care settings
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 5. LATAM Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Advanced Wound Dressing Market, by Type
5.1.2 Traditional Wound Dressing Market, by Type
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Chronic Wound Dressing Market, by Type
5.2.2 Acute Wound Dressing Market, by Type
5.3 By End-user
5.3.1 Wound Dressing Market in Hospitals and Specialty Clinics, by Type
5.4 By Country
Chapter 6. Brazil Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7. Mexico Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8. Argentina Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9. Colombia Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 10. Peru Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 11. Chile Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 12. Ecuador Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Analysis of Key Players
13.1.1 Brazil
13.1.2 Mexico
13.1.3 Colombia
13.1.4 Argentina
13.1.5 Peru
13.1.6 Chile
13.1.7 Ecuador
13.2 Strategic Developments of Key Players
13.2.1 Product Launches and Approvals
13.2.2 Other Developments
Chapter 14. Company Profiles
14.1 Hollister Incorporated
14.1.1 Business Overview
14.1.2 Product and Service Offerings
14.2 DeRoyal Industries Inc.
14.3 ConvaTec Group PLC
14.4 Johnson & Johnson
14.5 Smith & Nephew PLC
14.6 Mlnlycke Health Care AB
14.7 3M Company
14.8 Acelity L.P. Inc.
14.9 BSN medical GmbH
14.10 Hartmann Group
14.11 B. Braun Melsungen AG
14.12 Coloplast A/S
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11xuxd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article