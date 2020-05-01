Latin American and Middle Eastern Markets for Hand Sanitizer and the Recent COVID-19 Outbreak

DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America, Middle East and Africa Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the hand sanitizer market for the Latin America & Middle East Africa Region. As the world is experiencing many outbreaks of diseases caused by bacteria or viruses such as H1N1 Swine flu, Influenza, Bird Flu and the recent outbreak of the COVID 19 virus, traditional methods of hygiene cannot compete with the harmful effects of such diseases. Hand sanitizers are proving key in the face of these outbreaks.



The South American Region has been facing an economic crisis for many years which makes its market grow at a slower or developing pace. In the case of African countries, the disposable income of people is low and thus sustained purchases of hygiene products is not always feasible. Hence, in a nutshell, these regions need to be developed in terms of campaigning and marketing to bring awareness among the people to switch over to products such as hand sanitizers. Hand sanitizers are available in forms of gel, liquid, foam, spray and other products such as hand sanitizing wipes. They are also available with infused essential oils such as lavender, rosemary, clove, cinnamon, mint, etc. which gives an after effect of fragrance post-application.



The trending products of the Latin America & Middle East Africa markets are gel and liquid hand sanitizers. As people here are less aware of the brands and products, foam and spray hand sanitizers are seeing the least demand. Other products such as hand sanitizing wipes are growing in the market but at a slower pace.



The leading market players of the Latin America & Middle East Africa hand sanitizer market are Reckitt Benckiser, Procter & Gamble, Cleenol Group, The Clorox Company, Chatted, Inc. and The Honest Company.



Covered in this report:

Global Hand sanitizer market outlook

Global Gel Hand sanitizer market outlook

Global Liquid Hand sanitizer market outlook

Global Foam Hand sanitizer market outlook

Global Spray Hand sanitizer market outlook

South America Hand sanitizer market outlook

The Middle East & Africa Hand sanitizer market outlook

Market Trends and Developments

Company profiles of leading market players

This report can be beneficial for industry consultants, manufacturers, suppliers, associations & organizations related to the hand sanitizer industry, government bodies and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Demographics & Healthcare Spending



3. Global Hand Sanitizer Market outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value (Alcohol, Non-Alcohol)

3.2. Market Share

3.3. Global Gel Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

3.4. Global Liquid Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

3.5. Global Foam Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

3.6. Global Spray Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook



4. Latin America Hand Sanitizer Market outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. Market Share

4.3. Brazil Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

4.4. Argentina Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

4.5. Chile Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

4.6. Rest of South America Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook



5. Middle East Africa Hand Sanitizer Market outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Share

5.3. UAE Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

5.4. South Africa Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

5.5. Rest of Middle East Africa Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook



6. Raw Materials and Manufacturing Process



7. Global Hand Sanitizer Market Dynamics

7.1. Key Drivers

7.2. Key Challenges



8. Market Trends and Developments

8.1. Increasing trends of using natural derivatives in Hand sanitizers

8.2. Growth in Global E Commerce Sales

8.3. Increasing trends of Cosmetic Hand Sanitizers

8.4. Growth of demand for Touchless Hand sanitizer dispensers

8.5. Increase in demand due to international pandemic Covid 19 Corona virus



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Profiles

9.1.1. 3M Company

9.1.2. Best Sanitizers, Inc.

9.1.3. Caldrea, Inc.

9.1.4. Chattem, Inc.

9.1.5. Cleanwell LLC

9.1.6. Cleenol Group Limited

9.1.7. Elyptol, Inc.

9.1.8. EO Products

9.1.9. GOJO Industries, Inc.

9.1.10. Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

9.1.11. Hello Bello

9.1.12. Jao Brands

9.1.13. Kutol Products Company, Inc.

9.1.14. Procter & Gamble

9.1.15. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

9.1.16. The Clorox Company

9.1.17. The Honest Company

9.1.18. The Himalaya Drug Company

9.1.19. Unilever

9.1.20. Vi-Jon Laboratories



