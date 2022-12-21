Latin American Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) Services Market Report 2022 Featuring Cirion Technologies, Vivo, Claro/Embratel, TIGO, & ETB Colombia

Dec 21, 2022, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin American Dedicated Internet Access Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the DIA market in Latin America, including revenue forecasts, drivers and restraints, and profiles of key competitors.
Enterprise dedicated Internet access (DIA) services have successfully penetrated the Latin American market over the last decade and are now in a mature phase of the product life cycle.
Several factors affect the adoption of DIA services in the region, including the increasing use of bandwidth-intensive collaboration tools, demand for cloud and data center connectivity, the rising importance and adoption of software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), and the shift to remote working in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Latin America, where ultrahigh-speed broadband services are less prevalent than in other regions, operators are accelerating their network infrastructure investments to keep up with the data traffic rise. In addition, national governments have developed national broadband plans and allocated funds for infrastructure deployment in underserved areas, driving digitalization strategies for local businesses and increasing DIA usage.
The prevalence of SD-WAN contributed to DIA growth, as enterprises switched from more costly multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) networks to the Internet for many applications.
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Cirion Technologies DIA Services Overview
- Vivo DIA Services Overview
- Claro/Embratel DIA Services Overview
- TIGO DIA Services Overview
- ETB Colombia DIA Services Overview
- Growth Opportunity 1: Adaptable, Flexible, and High-bandwidth Connectivity
- Growth Opportunity 2: Developing and/or Strengthening Telcos' Managed Services Portfolio
