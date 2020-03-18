Latin American Pay TV Market Analysis, 2010-2025 by Household Penetration, Pay TV Subscribers, Pay TV Revenues, Major Operators, and Platforms for 19 Countries

DUBLIN, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin American pay TV sector has been hit by the recession. The number of pay TV subscribers fell by 4 million in 2019. This research forecasts 67 million pay TV subscribers by 2025 - down from 72 million in the peak year of 2017.



Brazil lost 3 million pay TV subscribers in the four years to 2019. Its peak year of 2014 will not be bettered before 2025. The same is true of Mexico, which has lost subscribers since its peak year of 2016.



Satellite TV is the biggest pay TV loser. The research forecasts 28 million satellite TV subscribers by 2025; down from the peak of 36 million in 2017.

In subscriber terms, digital cable TV will overtake pay satellite TV in 2021. Digital cable TV will add 4 million subscribers between 2019 and 2025, but analog cable TV will lose a similar number.



Two operators account for nearly half of the Latin American pay TV subscribers. America Movil had 12.30 million subscribers (mostly under its Claro brand) and DirecTV/Sky had 20.68 million subs by end-2019.



This 190-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report comes in three parts:

Outlook: Forecasts for 19 countries in a 46-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for 19 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 66-page PDF document.

