Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants Debuts 'El Espíritu de América Latina', Collection Of Local Hero Restaurants

Featuring establishments in 43 cities across 17 countries – and stretching from northern Mexico to Patagonia, Chile – El Espíritu de América Latina reflects the region's diversity, rich culinary traditions, and ancestral cuisines. Aimed at uplifting local restaurants, this selection will sit alongside the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants list 2020. For the full collection of restaurants that are part of El Espíritu de América Latina , click here ; or access the video here .

William Drew, Director of Content for Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "This collection celebrates not only restaurants that have contributed to their country's vibrant culinary scene, but also those that have gone above and beyond for their communities. They truly embody the spirit of Latin American hospitality."

El Espíritu de América Latina reflects a range of establishments from traditional culinary institutions that are a centerpiece of society, like Chifa Titi in Lima, Peru, to pioneering restaurants that are rediscovering indigenous cuisines, like Pakuri in Asunción, Paraguay. Other featured establishments have set up operations to feed their communities during the pandemic.

The collection was created based on recommendations from the chefs of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2020 and the organizers' network of trusted local gourmets. It is arranged by country and unranked to celebrate each restaurant equally. For more information on each of the restaurants, click here.

The countdown of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2020, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, will be revealed on Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants Facebook and the 50 Best Restaurants TV channel on YouTube on 3rd December.

Leading up to the unveiling, Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants will also host special programs across its social media channels. LatAm Live will see some of the region's leading chefs interviewed on Instagram, and two editions of #50BestBites will premiere on Facebook on 25th November and 2nd December respectively to discuss the pandemic and forging culinary solidarity across Latin America.

Media Contacts:

Rebecca Charur/Felicia Arguello

[email protected]

+1 (305) 860-1000

SOURCE Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants