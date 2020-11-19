Latin Biz Today And The World Happiness Foundation Partner To Inspire The Latino Community To Strive For A Life Of Fulfillment And Belonging

Luis Gallardo, President and Founder of The World Happiness Foundation and Latin Biz Today advisory board member says, "We are thrilled to have Latin Biz Today as a media partner. Its advisory board member Chuck Garcia will be delivering a powerful keynote session titled, 'Emotional Intelligence, People and Belonging: The Key to Personal and Business Enrichment and Success.'"

Tina Trevino, partner and director community relations for Latin Biz Today, adds, "The World Happiness Foundation is a perfect match with our mission of driving success in work, life and culture…hitting that balance of fulfillment, belonging and mindfulness."

Latin Biz Today has recently launched 5 new channels on its website encompassing the worlds of sports, fashion, food, music, and ideas. Channel leaders include: Grammy Award winner Oscar Hernandez, Fashion industry executive and entrepreneur Tina Trevino, Restaurant industry expert Tracy Nieporent Myriad Restaurant Group partner (Nobu, Tribeca Grill, etc.), Dave Torromeo, Executive Director of the sports industry graduate program at Manhattanville College, and Eli Mendoza, partner and COO of Siris Capital, leading the Ideas channel.

Both Latin Biz Today and the World Happiness Foundation are committed to happier more fulfilling existence in all aspects of life. Creating happiness is the business of life.

Through this strategic alliance, the World Happiness Foundation and Latin Biz Today aim to create a voice for Happiness in the Hispanic/Latino community worldwide. One that is proudly grounded on the core values and lifestyle that Hispanic/Latino people bring to the global community.

On November 20th, Join Latin Biz Today advisory board member Chuck Garcia at the World Happiness Fest. Garcia will cover "Emotional Intelligence for Personal Enrichment and to Enhance Business & Work Initiatives." You can register by heading to https://www.worldhappiness.academy/

About LATIN BIZ TODAY

Latin Biz Today (LBT) is a U.S based multimedia platform launched in 2010 to celebrate Dr. Les "Coach" Fernandez's legacy of mentorship, relationships and success. Its 170 mentor, thought leader, experts focus on driving business success while enhancing work, life, and culture. These mentor-contributors benefit the Latino business community through their advice and insights and interact both virtually and in person with the Latin Biz Today audience. They offer original, exclusive, high-value, multi-media content with a Latino nuance.

About the WORLD HAPPINESS FOUNDATION

The World Happiness Foundation's (WHF) purpose is to realize a world with freedom, consciousness, and happiness, for all, and during this time, belonging is more important than ever. Loneliness, anxiety, and depression have increased exponentially around the globe. Beyond creating a culture of inclusion and a sense of belonging to fulfill our human need, belonging is also the path to effective teamwork, creativity, innovation and the way to unlock individuals and communities' whole potential.

