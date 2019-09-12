Latin Biz Today's Spectrum of Success Event New York to Celebrate LatinX Entrepreneurs During Hispanic Heritage Month and Fashion Week

Join celebrity keynote Rosie Mercado, recognized by People En Español's 2019 '25 Most Powerful Women', television personality, life coach, and plus size model. Gabrielle Y. Vázquez, attorney, McGrail & Bensinger, LLP will moderate with recognized thought leaders. Kiki Melendez will receive one of this year's Latin Business Spirt Awards for her entrepreneurial journey.

Why?

Here Are Seven Reasons to NY Latin X Entrepreneurs Will Attend the Latin Biz Today Spectrum of Success NY Event:

Scale your business with an exception business panel. Network with business thought leaders and other small business owners. Enjoy great food by Go Catering, Corona Extra® and Corona Light® Beers and Robert Mondavi Wine . Laugh and honor comedian, producer and entrepreneur Kiki Melendez during a one-on-one with Adam Padilla of CEO BrandFire. Secure business contracts from New York City agencies DDC and SCA. Be inspired by celebrity keynote Rosie Mercado . Be part of Work, Life Fashion- Spring/Summer 2020 Fashion Show and enjoy the music of virtuoso guitarist, composer and producer, Hernan Romero .

Also, a gift bag...

Business Panel thought leader experts, moderated by Gabrielle Y. Vázquez, attorney, McGrail & Bensinger, LLP

Manuel Chinea , EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Popular Bank

Bob Dorf, "The Start Up Guy" Speaker, author, coach, consultant, trainer with over 83K LinkedIn followers small business growth in U.S and LatAm.

Chuck Garcia, motivational speaker, leadership expert, author of "A Climb to the Top"

Tracy Nieporent, partner of Myriad Restaurant Group: Tribeca Grill, Bâtard, Nobu Downtown, Nobu 57, Nobu London and sports venues.

Stella Vida, CPA, Owner and Managing Partner of Hart Vida & Partners

Fashion show featuring Latina brands: Paulita Carlotta, Cenia New York, Tocaya

We appreciate our sponsor's support:

Platinum- Popular Bank

Gold- Constellation Brands: Corona beer and Mondovi wine

Silver- BrandFire, Giraldo Farms, Hart Vida Partners, Martin, LLP, NYC DDC, NYC SCA, Semilla AD, Tocaya

About: Latin Business Today is a national multi-platform small business trusted advisor founded on Dr. Les "Coach" Fernandez's legacy of mentorship and success, engaging Hispanic business owners by addressing actual challenges with real solutions. This is accomplished with a "best and brightest" team of executives, 130 exemplary mentors-contributors and a nationally recognized advisory board who coach solutions for today's rapidly changing market with a Latino nuance.

