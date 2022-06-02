Latin Business Today, Tito Puente jr and PGA Professional Jim MCcann HOST A SUMMER KICK-OFF EVENT FOR entrepreneurs

Latin biz Today invites you to make new friends and business colleagues. I'll share my new "Tina Makes Golf Her Thing" experiences with PGA Pro Jim McCann as we enjoy excellent music, food and beverages. Dr. Juan Salinas will share his life changing "Shark Tank" experience and more…join the fun!" said Tina Trevino, Latin Biz Today partner, Director Community Relations

Get your tickets at Eventbrite here while they are still available!

Seven Great Reasons to Attend the Latin Biz Today TGIF Event:

Be entertained by Latin Recording Artist and bandleader Tito Puente Jr Learn more about golf & get tips from Spook Rock Golf Course host, PGA Golf Professional Jim McCann Be inspired by entrepreneur Dr. Juan Salinas "Shark Tank®" winner and enjoy his P'Nuff, tasty and healthy snack foods. Meet Latin Biz Today's Tina Trevino who'll share her "Tina Makes Golf Her Thing" campaign. Network with business thought leaders and other small business owners. Enjoy local food, Corona Extra® and Corona Light® Beers Additional surprises, giveaways, samples, vendors, and Latino business owners…Be part of the Latin Biz Today Work, Life & Culture!

Time & Date: Friday, June 10, 6 PM

Where: Spook Rock Golf Course, 233 Spook Rock Road, Suffern, NY 10901

Get Tickets while they last! Use this special event promotion code COACH9073 for $10 off and automatically become a Latin Biz Today Insider member! The Event is selling out. Get your tickets at Eventbrite here while available. Join us rain or shine Friday evening on the lawn at Spook Rock Golf Course (or in the "chalet" with views of the golf course in case of inclement weather).

We appreciate our sponsor's support:

Platinum- Spook Rock Golf Course & the PGA of America

Gold- Constellation Brands: Corona beer and Corona Seltzer

Silver- P'nuff healthy snack foods, SBDC of New York, Hart and Vida Partners, "From the Bronx" & The Bronx Beer Hall

About Spook Rock Golf Course:

Spook Rock Golf Course is award-winning 150 acres, par 72 Spook Rock Golf Course is located at 233 Spook Rock Road in the Village of Montebello in the Town of Ramapo. Spook Rock Road derived its name from Native American lore and the course followed suit with its intriguing name as well. Designed and constructed by Frank Duane, the course opened the front nine in 1969 and the full eighteen in 1970. It is situated on the former site of Kane's Open, the first Boy Scout Camp in the United States. Visit: Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About the PGA of America:

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and inclusion in the game of golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Latin Business Today:

Latin Business Today, LLC is a national multi-platform blending a focus on work-life-culture lifestyle with high level expertise rooted in the trusted advisor legacy of mentorship and success of Dr. Les "Coach" Fernandez. Latin Business Today serves as a resource for the Latino business community which seeks to address actual challenges with real solutions. Currently over 200 of the a "best and brightest" team of experts and exemplary mentors-contributors along with a nationally recognized advisory board find solutions for today's rapidly changing market with a Latinx nuance. Visit: Latin Business Today on Latin Biz Today Insider Facebook Instagram LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Latin Business Today, LLC