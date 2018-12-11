Latin Powerhouses Wisin & Yandel Announce U.S. 'Como Antes Tour 2019'

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 14 th at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com. Citi is the official presale credit card for the Como Antes Tour 2019 . As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, December 12 th at 10am local time until Thursday, December 13 th at 10pm local time through Citi's Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com .

Wisin & Yandel also recently announced their first album in over five years, Los Campeones del Pueblo / The Big Leagues. It marks their tenth studio album and the first one they have recorded together since the multi-award-winning album Líderes (released July 3, 2012.) The new album will be released on December 14th and is available for pre-order or to pre-save on all digital platforms NOW.

The duo also just held 8 sold-out shows at the prestigious Coliseo de Puerto Rico on November 30th, setting a new record for the most consecutive shows held at the venue as well as the most shows performed there by any act, with a grand total of 25. Yandel is managed by Andy Martinez and Wisin is managed by Walter Kolm.

'COMO ANTES TOUR 2019' U.S. DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE Thursday, May 23, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre Friday, May 24, 2019 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University Saturday, May 25, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Sunday, May 26, 2019 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose Thursday, May 30, 2019 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Friday, May 31, 2019 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Saturday, June 1, 2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Sunday, June 2, 2019 Laredo, TX Sames Auto Arena Friday, June 7, 2019 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena Sunday, June 9, 2019 Boston, MA Agganis Arena Friday, June 14, 2019 Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena Saturday, June 15, 2019 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday, June 16, 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Friday, June 21, 2019 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena Sunday, June 23, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center

About Wisin & Yandel

Yandel and Wisin are beloved artists that have garnered non-stop hits in their solo careers, yet as Latin music dúo Wisin & Yandel they have enjoyed unparalleled success, becoming the top selling Latin urban artists in the world, with their music and concerts.

During their 14 year career as a duo, Wisin & Yandel received numerous multi-platinum certifications in the United States and Latin America and dozens of prestigious awards including a Grammy and two Latin Grammys; as well as ten Billboard Latin Airplay #1s. On tour, Wisin & Yandel have proven to be a force to be reckoned with, becoming the only artists in the Urban Latin Music genre to sell out both the Staples Center and Madison Square Garden in the US. Wisin & Yandel's shows are nothing short of exhilarating. The duo travels with their 10-piece band, 8 dancers, and a state-of-the art audiovisual show; but the true stars, absolutely are Wisin & Yandel and their unique brand of Latin urban music, a fusion of genres and styles delivered with a power and passion that no one in their musical genre can match.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com

About CMN Entertainment

At CMN Entertainment we are culture connectors and emotion makers. We inspire action. Our purpose is to fill lives with cultural experiences that are memorable. Our inspiration breathes the same kind of fuel that keeps the work flowing nonstop, the possibility to connect fans with their favorite artists, sports teams and brands at thousands of live events each year.

CMN was founded in 2002 by entrepreneur and philanthropist Henry Cárdenas, a pioneer in bringing entertainment and sports to the United States and what started out as a series of small events at churches and university campuses around Chicago in the '70s has grown into a multi-million-dollar company with over 100 full-time professionals and offices in Chicago and Miami.

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.investors.livenationentertainment.com

