Latin Powerhouses Wisin & Yandel Announce U.S. 'Como Antes Tour 2019'
New Album Los Campeones del Pueblo / The Big Leagues Out December 14
Tickets On Sale to the General Public Starting Friday, December 14 at 10AM Local Time
10:13 ET
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin music's most iconic duo, Wisin & Yandel, announced their first U.S. tour today since their five-year hiatus with the Como Antes Tour 2019. Co-produced by Live Nation and CMN, the 15-city tour will kick off May 23rd in Phoenix, AZ and make stops in Miami, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping June 23rd in Orlando, FL. Full routing below.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 14th at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com. Citi is the official presale credit card for the Como Antes Tour 2019. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, December 12th at 10am local time until Thursday, December 13th at 10pm local time through Citi's Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.
Wisin & Yandel also recently announced their first album in over five years, Los Campeones del Pueblo / The Big Leagues. It marks their tenth studio album and the first one they have recorded together since the multi-award-winning album Líderes (released July 3, 2012.) The new album will be released on December 14th and is available for pre-order or to pre-save on all digital platforms NOW.
The duo also just held 8 sold-out shows at the prestigious Coliseo de Puerto Rico on November 30th, setting a new record for the most consecutive shows held at the venue as well as the most shows performed there by any act, with a grand total of 25. Yandel is managed by Andy Martinez and Wisin is managed by Walter Kolm.
'COMO ANTES TOUR 2019' U.S. DATES:
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
Thursday, May 23, 2019
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Comerica Theatre
|
Friday, May 24, 2019
|
San Diego, CA
|
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
|
Saturday, May 25, 2019
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum
|
Sunday, May 26, 2019
|
San Jose, CA
|
SAP Center at San Jose
|
Thursday, May 30, 2019
|
Dallas, TX
|
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|
Friday, May 31, 2019
|
Houston, TX
|
Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
|
Saturday, June 1, 2019
|
San Antonio, TX
|
AT&T Center
|
Sunday, June 2, 2019
|
Laredo, TX
|
Sames Auto Arena
|
Friday, June 7, 2019
|
Chicago, IL
|
Allstate Arena
|
Sunday, June 9, 2019
|
Boston, MA
|
Agganis Arena
|
Friday, June 14, 2019
|
Fairfax, VA
|
EagleBank Arena
|
Saturday, June 15, 2019
|
Uncasville, CT
|
Mohegan Sun Arena
|
Sunday, June 16, 2019
|
Newark, NJ
|
Prudential Center
|
Friday, June 21, 2019
|
Miami, FL
|
AmericanAirlines Arena
|
Sunday, June 23, 2019
|
Orlando, FL
|
Amway Center
About Wisin & Yandel
Yandel and Wisin are beloved artists that have garnered non-stop hits in their solo careers, yet as Latin music dúo Wisin & Yandel they have enjoyed unparalleled success, becoming the top selling Latin urban artists in the world, with their music and concerts.
During their 14 year career as a duo, Wisin & Yandel received numerous multi-platinum certifications in the United States and Latin America and dozens of prestigious awards including a Grammy and two Latin Grammys; as well as ten Billboard Latin Airplay #1s. On tour, Wisin & Yandel have proven to be a force to be reckoned with, becoming the only artists in the Urban Latin Music genre to sell out both the Staples Center and Madison Square Garden in the US. Wisin & Yandel's shows are nothing short of exhilarating. The duo travels with their 10-piece band, 8 dancers, and a state-of-the art audiovisual show; but the true stars, absolutely are Wisin & Yandel and their unique brand of Latin urban music, a fusion of genres and styles delivered with a power and passion that no one in their musical genre can match.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com
About CMN Entertainment
At CMN Entertainment we are culture connectors and emotion makers. We inspire action. Our purpose is to fill lives with cultural experiences that are memorable. Our inspiration breathes the same kind of fuel that keeps the work flowing nonstop, the possibility to connect fans with their favorite artists, sports teams and brands at thousands of live events each year.
CMN was founded in 2002 by entrepreneur and philanthropist Henry Cárdenas, a pioneer in bringing entertainment and sports to the United States and what started out as a series of small events at churches and university campuses around Chicago in the '70s has grown into a multi-million-dollar company with over 100 full-time professionals and offices in Chicago and Miami.
