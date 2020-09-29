Latin Superstar Carlos Ponce joins AIRE Radio Networks Artistas360 Platform

MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRE Radio Networks, the largest minority certified audio network announced today that Puerto-Rican born, Latin superstar, Carlos Ponce, is the latest celebrity to join its marketing partnership platform, Artistas360. Artistas360 is designed to connect Latin celebrities and music artists, with brands for the development and execution of culturally relevant audio, digital and live music campaigns.

"Carlos Ponce is one of the most versatile, iconic Latin superstars in the entertainment industry and we couldn't be more excited to have him join Artistas360," said Elisa Torres, EVP, AIRE Radio Networks. "Connecting Latin music and entertainment fans with the brands and stars they love is the purpose behind Artistas360. We're honored to work with Carlos, who is talented beyond measure, on the development of new and engaging content for all U.S. Hispanics - especially as we navigate through the unprecedented challenges of 2020."

"I'm thrilled to be working with AIRE and SBS on supporting our people with uplifting content and experiences during a time when they need it the most," said Carlos Ponce. "SBS/AIRE have shown their unwavering commitment to Hispanics in the U.S. and Puerto Rico through all of their multimedia properties. I can't wait to work with them through the Artistas360 platform."

AIRE Radio Networks will lead the collaboration between Carlos Ponce and brands who seek to connect with the coveted US Hispanic community. AIRE will also develop and manage all Artistas360 marketing strategies across Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS) radio stations, AIRE Radio Networks, LaMusica digital platform and SBS Entertainment.

Carlos Ponce joins the Queen of Reggaeton, Ivy Queen, Zion & Lennox, J Alvarez and many others, as some of biggest names that represent the Latin music and entertainment within the Artistas360 portfolio.

Connecting brands with Latin artists and music fans happens here at SBS.

For more information or to join Artistas360, please contact Elisa Torres at [email protected]

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. owns and operates 17 radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Latin Rhythmic format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform which creates, distributes and markets leading Spanish-language radio programming to over 300 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. SBS also produces live concerts and events and owns multiple bilingual websites, including LaMusica, a mobile app providing content related to Latin music, entertainment, news and culture. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

About Carlos Ponce

Award-winning actor, singer, songwriter, composer and TV personality, the multifaceted Carlos Ponce has enjoyed a storied career in the entertainment industry. Born in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Carlos made his acting debut at the age of six. Since then he has starred in numerous productions on small and big screens in his native Puerto Rico, Mexico and the U.S. The versatile actor is known equally for playing the dramatic lead in Latin telenovelas like Silvana Sin Lana and Sentimientos Ajenos as he is for comedic turns in movies like Couples Retreat and recurring roles in sitcoms like 7th Heaven and Beverly Hills 90210. Ponce is also an accomplished voice actor, lending his vocal skills on movies like Rio and Ice Age: Collision Course.

SOURCE Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spanishbroadcasting.com/

