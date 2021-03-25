Latin Trade IndexAmericas Sustainability Awards 2021

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15th, business magazine Latin Trade will honor the five most sustainable companies in Latin America with the Latin Trade IndexAmericas award for Sustainability 2021, in a virtual event that will feature the President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Mauricio Claver-Carone.

The award, which has been given for the last three years in partnership with the IDB, highlights the achievements of five companies that have excelled in sustainability efforts in the categories of Environment, Social Impact, Governance, Multilatinas and Development. This year's winners of each category are:

Engie Brasil-Environment



Merck Latam-Social Impact



Givaudan-Corporate Governance



Cemex-Multilatinas



Kimberly Clark Latam-Development

The award ceremony will be preceded by the Q&A session "The role of the private sector in a sustainable recovery" with IDB President Mauricio Claver-Carone, on Thursday, April 15 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

"This year's winners are true examples of commiting to addressing environmental and social challenges and solutions. We are enthusiastic about how these industry leaders can pave the way for regional recovery and proud to showcase the efforts of these companies every year," said Santiago Gutiérrez, Executive Editor of Latin Trade Magazine.

"As countries in Latin America and the Caribbean and around the world continue navigating COVID-19 and working to stimulate recovery, an all-hands-on-deck approach to sustainable development becomes more necessary than ever. In particular, the private sector has a critical role to play as a financier of recovery efforts, a source of innovation and job creation, a key ally for governments and development actors, and as a corporate citizen that looks past the bottom line to pursue economic and social gains for the communities in which they operate. With this in mind, our collaboration with Latin Trade in the context of the IndexAmericas Awards comes at an ideal time. We look forward to this celebration of corporate sustainability and hope that IndexAmericas continues encouraging companies to leave a positive footprint in our region," said Bernardo Guillamon, Manager of the IDB's Office of Outreach and Partnerships.

The selection process

Latin Trade selects the five winners annually based on the leading companies in corporate sustainability listed in IndexAmericas Top 100, published by the Inter-American Development Bank.

The Latin Trade editorial committee chooses the winners in each category, using primary and secondary sources of information to establish the merit of each company.

About Latin Trade

Latin Trade is a leading provider of business information and services for companies operating in Latin America. It publishes award-winning content in Spanish and English for distribution throughout Latin America, the Caribbean, and the United States through print and online media. Latin Trade publishes Latin Trade magazine and Latintrade.com.

Registration link: https://latintrade.zohobackstage.com/IndexAmericas2021SustainabilityAwards

