Latin Trade Publishes Latin America's Top 500 Companies of 2018

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A mix of mining, energy, telecommunications, retail and food and beverage companies are in this year's list of Profit Kings in Latin Trade's Top 500 Companies of 2018.

At the top of the profit kings list is Brazilian miner Vale, with profits reaching $5.3 billion, up 30.5 percent from the year before.

Following Vale is Spanish telecoms giant Telefónica, with profits reaching $3.4 billion, a 33 percent increase from the previous year.

One of the highlights in the profit kings list is Mexican beverage and retail company Femsa. The Monterrey-based firm saw its profit surge 110 percent from the previous year to $2.1 billion.

On the other side of the ranking, the list of profit losers is mostly comprised of companies in sectors such as electricity, ethanol and fertilizer manufacturing. At the top of this list is Brazil's Eletropaulo, with a 4,076 percent plunge in profits from the year before.

The LT500 ranking gathers all the essential financial data of companies: total assets, EBITDA, revenues and profit, compared with last year. The sectors covered include:

Finance & Insurance

Oil & Gas

Mining

Telecommunications

Electricity

Food & Beverage

Agriculture & Fisheries

Chemical

Software & Data

Vehicles & Parts

Transport

Construction

And more…

To view and download the full document, visit: http://latintrade.com/latin-americas-top-500-companies-of-2018/

