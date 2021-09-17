LATINA Style Inc. Announces the 2021 LATINA Style 50 Report

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals and business owners in the U.S., announces the LATINA Style 50 Report for 2021. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America's career advancement opportunities for Latinas.

"We are proud to recognize companies who support programs encouraging training, mentorship, and promotion for Latinas through the LATINA Style 50 Report," says Robert Bard, CEO, LATINA Style, Inc. "We are honored to recognize Johnson & Johnson as our Company of the Year. Johnson & Johnson has not only proudly delivered solutions to address the world's most urgent healthcare needs but has developed and supported Latina talent to their highest rank, including Ms. Jacqueline Maestri, VP, Global Services and Enterprise Transformations. Congratulations Johnson & Johnson for reaching the very top of our report."

LATINA Style is proud to recognize companies that support programs that encourage training, retention and promote Latinas within the company. Evaluations for the 2021 report are based on 2020 data.

The annual awards honoring the LS 50 companies will take place in February 2022 during the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference. For more information, visit www.latinastyle.com

2021 LATINA Style Top 50 Companies

1. Johnson & Johnson

2. Accenture

3. Bank of America

4. Marriott International, Inc.

5. CVS Health

6. New York Life

7. Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

8. Nationwide

9. Wells Fargo & Company

10. USAA

11. Raytheon Technologies

12. Stellantis

13. Colgate-Palmolive

14. General Motors Company

15. Aflac Incorporated

16. Merck

17. Intel

18. State Farm

19. Comerica Bank

20. Ford Motor Company

21. Morgan Stanley

22. Kaiser Permanente

23. Hilton

24. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority

25. MetLife, Inc.

26. 3M Company

27. Northern Trust

28. PenFed Credit Union

29. McKesson Corporation

30. Los Alamos National Laboratory 31. Fannie Mae

32. Sodexo

33. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

34. The Coca-Cola Company

35. State Street Corporation

36. JCPenney

37. Essilor of America

38. Conagra Brands

39. McCormick & Company

40. Cardinal Health

41. CarMax

42. Office Depot

43. Asurion

44. Consolidated Edison, Inc.

45. Pacific Gas & Electric Company

46. American Airlines

47. Rackspace Technology

48. NEXCOM Enterprise

49. Army & Air Force Exchange Service

50. Claro Enterprise Solutions

About LATINA Style, Inc.

LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX., is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. For further information visit www.latinastyle.com.

