LATINA Style Inc. Announces the 2021 LATINA Style 50 Report
The 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S.
Sep 17, 2021, 14:05 ET
WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals and business owners in the U.S., announces the LATINA Style 50 Report for 2021. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America's career advancement opportunities for Latinas.
"We are proud to recognize companies who support programs encouraging training, mentorship, and promotion for Latinas through the LATINA Style 50 Report," says Robert Bard, CEO, LATINA Style, Inc. "We are honored to recognize Johnson & Johnson as our Company of the Year. Johnson & Johnson has not only proudly delivered solutions to address the world's most urgent healthcare needs but has developed and supported Latina talent to their highest rank, including Ms. Jacqueline Maestri, VP, Global Services and Enterprise Transformations. Congratulations Johnson & Johnson for reaching the very top of our report."
LATINA Style is proud to recognize companies that support programs that encourage training, retention and promote Latinas within the company. Evaluations for the 2021 report are based on 2020 data.
The annual awards honoring the LS 50 companies will take place in February 2022 during the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference. For more information, visit www.latinastyle.com
|
2021 LATINA Style Top 50 Companies
|
1. Johnson & Johnson
|
31. Fannie Mae
About LATINA Style, Inc.
LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX., is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. For further information visit www.latinastyle.com.
CONTACT: Media - Gloria Romano-Barrera
[email protected]
Director of Corporate Relations: Beana Ramirez
[email protected]
SOURCE LATINA Style Inc.
Share this article