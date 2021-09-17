LATINA Style Inc. Announces the 2021 LATINA Style 50 Report

The 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals and business owners in the U.S., announces the LATINA Style 50 Report for 2021. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America's career advancement opportunities for Latinas.

 "We are proud to recognize companies who support programs encouraging training, mentorship, and promotion for Latinas through the LATINA Style 50 Report," says Robert Bard, CEO, LATINA Style, Inc. "We are honored to recognize Johnson & Johnson as our Company of the Year. Johnson & Johnson has not only proudly delivered solutions to address the world's most urgent healthcare needs but has developed and supported Latina talent to their highest rank, including Ms. Jacqueline Maestri, VP, Global Services and Enterprise Transformations. Congratulations Johnson & Johnson for reaching the very top of our report."

LATINA Style is proud to recognize companies that support programs that encourage training, retention and promote Latinas within the company. Evaluations for the 2021 report are based on 2020 data. 

The annual awards honoring the LS 50 companies will take place in February 2022 during the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference. For more information, visit www.latinastyle.com

2021 LATINA Style Top 50 Companies 


1.  Johnson & Johnson
2.  Accenture   
3.  Bank of America 
4.  Marriott International, Inc.
5.  CVS Health 
6.  New York Life 
7.  Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
8.  Nationwide  
9.  Wells Fargo & Company 
10.  USAA   
11.  Raytheon Technologies
12.  Stellantis   
13.  Colgate-Palmolive 
14.  General Motors Company
15.  Aflac Incorporated   
16.  Merck 
17.  Intel
18.  State Farm
19.  Comerica Bank
20.  Ford Motor Company
21.  Morgan Stanley 
22.  Kaiser Permanente
23.  Hilton 
24.  Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
25.  MetLife, Inc.
26.  3M Company   
27.  Northern Trust 
28.  PenFed Credit Union
29.  McKesson Corporation
30.  Los Alamos National Laboratory

31.  Fannie Mae 
32.  Sodexo 
33.  Dallas Fort Worth International Airport 
34.  The Coca-Cola Company 
35.  State Street Corporation 
36.  JCPenney  
37.  Essilor of America 
38.  Conagra Brands 
39.  McCormick & Company 
40.  Cardinal Health 
41.  CarMax 
42.  Office Depot   
43.  Asurion 
44.  Consolidated Edison, Inc. 
45.  Pacific Gas & Electric Company 
46.  American Airlines 
47.  Rackspace Technology   
48.  NEXCOM Enterprise 
49.  Army & Air Force Exchange Service 
50.  Claro Enterprise Solutions

About LATINA Style, Inc.
LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX., is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. For further information visit www.latinastyle.com.

