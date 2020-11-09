LatinFinance announces winners of 2020 Banks of the Year Awards

MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance has announced the winners of its 2020 Banks of the Year Awards.

The Banks of the Year Awards celebrate the financial institutions in Latin America and the Caribbean that best demonstrated excellence in retail, commercial and investment services in the last year. The winners are determined by LatinFinance's editorial staff based on an exhaustive selection process.

The full list of winning institutions can be found in a special Banks of the Year supplement to LatinFinance magazine.

For more information about the selection process, visit www.latinfinance.com/banksoftheyear.

Bank of the Year Latin America: BTG Pactual

Sustainable Finance Bank of the Year: BNP Paribas

Digital Bank of the Year: Nequi

Bank of the Year Caribbean: First Citizens Bank

Bank of the Year Central America and Bank of the Year Panama: BAC Credomatic

Bank of the Year Argentina: HSBC Argentina

Bank of the Year Bolivia: Banco Bisa

Bank of the Year Brazil: Banco Bradesco

Bank of the Year Chile: Scotiabank Chile

Bank of the Year Colombia: Banco de Bogotá

Bank of the Year Dominican Republic: Banreservas

Bank of the Year Mexico: BBVA Mexico

Bank of the Year Paraguay: Banco Basa

Bank of the Year Peru: Interbank

Bank of the Year Uruguay: Banco Itaú Uruguay

About LatinFinance

LatinFinance is the leading global platform providing intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Drawing on 30 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.

