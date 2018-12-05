LatinFinance honors three decades of excellence at 30th Anniversary Gala and Awards Dinner

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance unveiled its 30th Anniversary Awards for Excellence in New York on Tuesday, at an exclusive gala and awards dinner celebrating three decades of progress across the markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.

30th Anniversary Gala Dinner

A number of high-profile speakers at the dinner reflected on the evolution of the banking and capital markets of Latin America & the Caribbean, a region which has changed dramatically since the company's founding in 1988. High-level corporate executives, investors, bankers and government dignitaries gathered for the Gala event celebrating a range of achievements over the past three decades.

30th Anniversary Awards for Excellence winners

LatinFinance's 30th Anniversary Awards for Excellence recognize outstanding achievements by individuals and institutions that have shaped Latin America's capital markets and economies over the past thirty years. In-depth features on each award winner will be published in LatinFinance's special 30th Anniversary edition, to be launched in January 2019.

Keynote speaker Enrique Garcia, former executive president of CAF, the Development Bank of America, took home top honors with a Lifetime Achievement award. Other standout individual achievements included Jane Fraser, who named Transformative Leader for her work as CEO of Citi Latin America, and Agustin Carstens, who received the award for Outstanding Regulator for his work in policy-making over his career.

Outstanding Regulator Agustin Carstens

Excellence in Investment Innovation in Latin America Inter-American Development Bank

Excellence in Opening New Markets for Latin American Borrowers HSBC

Excellence in Executing Regional Strategy Grupo Aval

Excellence in Executing Regional Strategy Santander

Excellence in Executing Domestic Strategy Itaú Unibanco

Transformative Leader Jane Fraser

Excellence in Financial Innovation XP Investimentos

Excellence in Latin American Local Capital Market Development IFC

Excellence in Capital Markets Services by a Latin American Law Firm Mattos Filho

Excellence in Advisory Services Across Latin America JPMorgan

Excellence in Corporate Funding Strategy America Movil

Excellence in Service to Latin American Regional Markets Citi

Outstanding Global Corporate Strategy Cemex

Excellence in Legal Services Across Latin America's Capital Markets Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

Excellence in Full-Range Services to Latin American Issuers Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Lifetime Achievement Enrique Garcia

Award Selection process

The winners of the awards are selected by LatinFinance's editors. The selection process draws on 30 years of editorial expertise and takes into account relevant quantitative and qualitative data as well as extensive input from a range of independent experts. More information about each award will be published LatinFinance's special 30th Anniversary edition, to be launched in January 2019.

About LatinFinance

LatinFinance is the leading global platform providing intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Drawing on 30 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.

Launched in 1988 and published from New York and Miami, with a network of correspondents across Latin America and the Caribbean, LatinFinance explores the issues impacting finance and investment across the region online and through its eponymous award-winning flagship magazine. LatinFinance also serves the capital markets of the region through its daily subscriptions service, the Daily Brief, which provides proprietary news and data on deals, from rumor to close. For more information, please visit www.latinfinance.com .

Press contact

Please direct press inquiries to Richard Iurilli at richard.iurilli@latinfinance.com | 646.693.7893

SOURCE LatinFinance

Related Links

www.latinfinance.com

