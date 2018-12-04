LatinFinance reveals winners of 2018 Deals of the Year Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance unveiled its 2018 Deals of the Year Awards in New York on Thursday, at an exclusive awards dinner recognizing stand-out transactions and institutions in the capital markets of Latin America and the Caribbean.

LatinFinance's Deals of the Year Awards are the pre-eminent marker of excellence in the industry, determined by LatinFinance's editors based on an exhaustive selection process involving examination of data and in-depth feedback and discussions with market participants.

Brazil's state-owned energy company, Petrobras, led the way with awards in three categories, while Mexico and Bank of America Merril Lynch took home two awards each.

Winning transactions and institutions

LatinFinance congratulates the following winners of its 2018 Deals of the Year Awards. Click a winner name to read more about it.

Bond House of the Year Citi 
Corporate High-Grade Bond of the Year Peru LNG 
Corporate High-Yield Bond of the Year Tecpetrol 
Corporate Issuer of the Year Petrobras 
Corporate Liability Management of the Year Petrobras 
Cross-Border M&A Deal of the Year Enel Americas 
Domestic M&A Deal of the Year InRetail 
Equity Follow-On of the Year SQM 
Equity House of the Year Goldman Sachs 
Financing Innovation of the Year CELSE 
Initial Public Offering of the Year PagSeguro 
Investment Bank of the Year Bank of America Merril Lynch 
Law Firm of the Year: Andes Garrigues 
Law Firm of the Year: Argentina Bruchou, Fernández Madero & Lombardi 
Law Firm of the Year: Brazil Pinheiro Neto 
Law Firm of the Year: Latin America Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton 
Law Firm of the Year: Mexico Creel 
Local Currency Deal of the Year Province of Buenos Aires 
M&A House of the Year Bank of America Merril Lynch 
Private Equity Deal of the Year OHL 
Quasi-Sovereign Bond of the Year Pemex 
Restructuring of the Year Oi 
Sovereign Bond of the Year Mexico 
Sovereign Issuer of the Year Dominican Republic 
Sovereign Liability Management of the Year Mexico 
Structured Financing of the Year Energias del Valle de Mexico II 
Syndicated Loan of the Year Petrobras 
Trade Financing of the Year Suzano Papel e Celulose 

Selection process

LatinFinance's editorial team carried out a comprehensive review of financial markets activities over the prior year's judging period, examining the progress and innovations that took place and identifying the landmark transactions as well as the borrowers, banks and law firms that made them happen.

Awardees were selected by the editors of LatinFinance, taking into account the size, complexity, innovative elements, market significance and execution of each transaction. Each decision followed an extensive consultation process with a range of industry experts.

Deals that took place between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018, were eligible.

2019 Deals of the Year nominations

About LatinFinance

LatinFinance is the leading global platform providing intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Drawing on 30 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.

