LatinFinance reveals winners of 2018 Deals of the Year Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance unveiled its 2018 Deals of the Year Awards in New York on Thursday, at an exclusive awards dinner recognizing stand-out transactions and institutions in the capital markets of Latin America and the Caribbean.

LatinFinance's Deals of the Year Awards are the pre-eminent marker of excellence in the industry, determined by LatinFinance's editors based on an exhaustive selection process involving examination of data and in-depth feedback and discussions with market participants.

Brazil's state-owned energy company, Petrobras, led the way with awards in three categories, while Mexico and Bank of America Merril Lynch took home two awards each.

For more information about the 2018 Deals of the Year Awards and the winners, visit www.latinfinance.com/dealsoftheyear.

Winning transactions and institutions

LatinFinance congratulates the following winners of its 2018 Deals of the Year Awards. Click a winner name to read more about it.

Bond House of the Year Citi

Corporate High-Grade Bond of the Year Peru LNG

Corporate High-Yield Bond of the Year Tecpetrol

Corporate Issuer of the Year Petrobras

Corporate Liability Management of the Year Petrobras

Cross-Border M&A Deal of the Year Enel Americas

Domestic M&A Deal of the Year InRetail

Equity Follow-On of the Year SQM

Equity House of the Year Goldman Sachs

Financing Innovation of the Year CELSE

Initial Public Offering of the Year PagSeguro

Investment Bank of the Year Bank of America Merril Lynch

Law Firm of the Year: Andes Garrigues

Law Firm of the Year: Argentina Bruchou, Fernández Madero & Lombardi

Law Firm of the Year: Brazil Pinheiro Neto

Law Firm of the Year: Latin America Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

Law Firm of the Year: Mexico Creel

Local Currency Deal of the Year Province of Buenos Aires

M&A House of the Year Bank of America Merril Lynch

Private Equity Deal of the Year OHL

Quasi-Sovereign Bond of the Year Pemex

Restructuring of the Year Oi

Sovereign Bond of the Year Mexico

Sovereign Issuer of the Year Dominican Republic

Sovereign Liability Management of the Year Mexico

Structured Financing of the Year Energias del Valle de Mexico II

Syndicated Loan of the Year Petrobras

Trade Financing of the Year Suzano Papel e Celulose

Selection process

LatinFinance's editorial team carried out a comprehensive review of financial markets activities over the prior year's judging period, examining the progress and innovations that took place and identifying the landmark transactions as well as the borrowers, banks and law firms that made them happen.

Awardees were selected by the editors of LatinFinance, taking into account the size, complexity, innovative elements, market significance and execution of each transaction. Each decision followed an extensive consultation process with a range of industry experts.

Deals that took place between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018, were eligible.

2019 Deals of the Year nominations

Sign up to be notified when nominations for the 2019 Deals of the Year Awards or other LatinFinance awards open at https://www.latinfinance.com/awardalerts.

About LatinFinance

LatinFinance is the leading global platform providing intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Drawing on 30 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.

Media contact: Richard Lurilli, 646-693-7893, richard.iurilli@latinfinance.com

SOURCE LatinFinance

Related Links

www.latinfinance.com

