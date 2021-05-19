LATINLIVE™ Announces the Launch of the Podcast Latino Nation

BERKELEY, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LATINLIVE™, the publisher of WeAreLatinLive.com, one of the largest media outlets for the U.S. Latino community has announced the launch of the Podcast Latino Nation.

Latino Nation presented by LATINLIVE™ and is hosted by Carmen "La Morrita" Ramirez, a professional content creator, well-known radio personality, and marketing executive with co-host Eric Osuna, the founder of LATINLIVE™.

The Latino Nation Podcast is a focused on the LatinX community with top level guests in Arts, Entertainment, Business, Politics and Science. The podcast highlights the powerful contribution of Latinos to the fabric of the broader American Culture. The inaugural episodes include actor Rene Moran, Author and Businesswoman Hazel Ortega, Songwriter Frankie J and Iron Chef Jose Garces.

LATINLIVE™ is one of the largest media outlets dedicated to the Latino market with over 500,000 visitors a month and a social media reach of over 700,000. The Latino community in the United States is approximately 61 million people and is the largest minority in the United States and the single largest demographic in California with over 16 Million people.

Latino Nation is owned and operated by Hustle & Flow Productions and is being executive produced by Eric Farber. Produced by Carmen Ramirez in association with LATINLIVE™.

The anchor sponsor of Latino Nation Podcast is Pacific Workers, The Lawyers for Injured Workers. Pacific Workers is one of the largest workers' compensation law firms in Northern California.

For more information on Latino Nation please contact Carmen Ramirez at [email protected]

SOURCE Pacific Workers' Compensation Law Center