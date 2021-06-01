Latino Leadership Institute Expands to a National Footprint

"After a successful incubation period at DU, LLI is primed to become an independent organization," said DU Chancellor Jeremy Haefner. "We see our affiliations as an opportunity for DU to innovate programming that makes an impact beyond Colorado, and that's exactly what LLI has done. Now they're ready to fly."

LLI's partnership with DU will continue after July 1, but its operations, research and programming will be independent from the university. LLI and DU will work to collaborate around leadership development; diversity, equity and inclusion endeavors; and advancement of Latino and BIPOC entrepreneurship and economics.

"We've been working toward independence since our 2018 strategic planning process," said Joelle Martinez, executive director of the Latino Leadership Institute. "Our seven years at DU have prepared us for the national stage."

LLI's expansion to a national network answers the growing demand for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) leadership and programming. Latino and BIPOC research, leadership training and DEI corporate programs are keys to unlocking the full economic and social potential of people, organizations and communities.

In the last few years, LLI has been growing its local sponsors and partners to include many national brands like Coca-Cola, Charles Schwab and AT&T. In addition to working with large Fortune 500 companies and government-tailored programs, the transition will have a positive impact on current LLI alumni allowing them to have a network of professionals across many industries and states.

To learn more about how LLI drives meaningful change with people, communities and organizations, contact Aliena Martinez, director of strategic partnerships at [email protected] or 720.436.9118.

About the Latino Leadership Institute

Partnering with the University of Denver in 2014, the Latino Leadership Institute (LLI) was co-founded by Honorable Federico Peña and Timothy Márquez to create a comprehensive Fellowship program for Latino professionals. Today, the LLI provides Latino and BIPOC professional development, market research and programming to organizations, including Charles Schwab and AT&T. To learn more about how LLI drives meaningful change, contact [email protected]

About the University of Denver

Founded in 1864, the University of Denver is committed to engaging with students in advancing scholarly inquiry, cultivating critical and creative thought, and generating knowledge. The University strives to educate the 21st-century citizens and leaders needed in its organizations and communities. For additional information, visit the University's newsroom or follow DU on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE University of Denver; Latino Leadership Institute

Related Links

www.du.edu

