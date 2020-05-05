Latino Restaurant Association Kicks Off 'Cinco De Impact' Initiative on Cinco De Mayo

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, the Los Angeles-based Latino Restaurant Association kicks off their national "Cinco De Impact" initiative. "Cinco de Impact" invites the public to celebrate Latino culture by supporting their favorite Latino restaurants so these restaurants can still be around for next year's Cinco de Mayo celebration.

In the U.S., Cinco de Mayo has become a national celebration day of Mexican food and culture, so this Cinco de Mayo, we want to encourage the City of Los Angeles and foodies across the country to lend their support by giving back to local Latino restaurants who, like many others, are having a hard time keeping their doors open.

Los Angeles is a majority Latino city, and Latin cuisine is a major cornerstone of food and culture. Latino restaurants represent over 15% of the city's total restaurants, where the majority of the workforce are Latinos. The projection is that over 50% of Latino-owned small businesses will not be able to survive the current financial crisis.

WHAT: Latino Restaurant Association's "Cinco de Impact" campaign to benefit Latino restaurants

WHEN: Tuesday, May 5 - To continue for the entire month of May

WHERE: Local Latino Food Restaurants Everywhere

WAYS TO HELP:

For the public to buy from their local Latino restaurants (and ask their friends, colleagues and family to do the same) Donate directly to the Latino Restaurant Association Fund, which is financially supporting business-owners and Latinos who have lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19 Support and thank the medical heroes on the front lines of the pandemic with delicious meals bought from local Latino restaurants. By donating to the Latino Restaurant Association fund, contributions will support both efforts. Become an ambassador and spread the word about the initiative. We will provide a communication guide with sample materials to be used to drive support and amplification within personal networks and on social media platforms. Become a media partner and create content around the initiative so audiences gain awareness and get activated to participate.

About The Latino Restaurant Association

The Latino Restaurant Association supports and promotes all types of Latino restaurant businesses and their auxiliaries. The Latino Restaurant community is vast and strong. The LRA allows the Latino food restaurant industry to come together to provide the maximum amount of resources for its members.

Media Contact:

Lilly Rocha – Latino Restaurant Association

[email protected]

(925) 212-4016

