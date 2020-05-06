Latino Tax & Business Services Joins Virginia-Based and National Companies to Help Provide Food and Personal Hygiene Items to Those Suffering Due to COVID-19

NORTH CHESTERFIELD, Va., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help those struggling in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Latino Tax & Business Services will be collaborating with local and national businesses to host an essential item drive for individuals and families that are in need of food and personal hygiene products. The drive will take place on May 9 between 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm, at the BRVA Indoor Soccer facility, located at 7501 Ranco Road in Richmond, Va.

Francisco and his amazing team of Tax Professionals

Owner of Latino Tax & Business Services Franz "Francisco" Szawronski, known as an expert in the U.S. economy and tax industry, resides in Richmond, Virginia. When the COVID-19 crisis spiked in the United States, Szawronski saw families in Virginia devastated by the complications brought about by the virus. With mass layoffs and financial insecurity on the rise, Szawronski recognized the struggle shared by so many in his local community and decided to do something about it.

"As everyone knows, this pandemic has affected our lives, and the lives of everyone on so many levels, including, social, mental, health, financial and so on," said Szawronski. "In these rough times, it is important that we all come together so that we can make it through this."

Businesses participating in this drive include PEPSI, Chicken Fiesta, Brva Indoor Soccer, Chesterfield County, Friedman Law Firm, Panaderia El Globo, OMA, Parks Chevrolet, Radio Poder 1380 AM, Vulcan Construction, Amanecer Latino Market, Potters Love Ministry, Quality Automotive, City of Richmond, El Tucan Mexican Restaurant, Brightworld, Minisuper Latino El Dorado, United States Services Installations LLC, Central Virginia Constructors, Liga Esperanza, The King of Glory, Union Latina Contractors Inc and Virginia Hoy News.

"A lot of times, people think that because you live in the United States that there is no poverty and that no one needs any help. This could not be any farther from the truth. This country is a beautiful place, and the possibilities are endless, but for me, the true beauty of this country is that we are all equal, and if we work hard and treat everyone as we would ourselves, we can accomplish what others thought impossible," said Szawronski.

"It is so nice to see so many people and businesses recognize the need in the community and then decide to do something about it," said Szawronski. "Many people are laid off and have no income source at all. We are blessed we still have jobs and businesses right now, and it just makes sense to come together with the same purpose in mind during this time of crisis."

Please contact Juan Sayago at (804) 447-3251 and/or email at [email protected] for further information.

Related Images

latino-tax-business-services.jpg

Latino Tax & Business Services

Francisco and his amazing team of Tax Professionals

SOURCE Latino Tax & Business Services