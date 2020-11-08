Latinx Vote Critical in Flipping and Protecting Senate Seats

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Latinx voters in Arizona and Colorado were crucial in the effort to flip Senate seats. In Colorado, former governor John Hickenlooper defeated Senator Cory Garder by a margin of 283,433. Voto Latino registered 13,540 voters in the state. The race between Captain Mark Kelly and Senator Martha McSally in Arizona came down to 85,060 votes. Voto Latino registered 54,625 voters in Arizona.

Georgia, which has not released an official presidential result, will have both its Senate races go to a runoff. The race between Senator David Perdue and challenger Jon Ossoff has a margin of 91,258 votes. In Georgia's special election race, challenger Raphael Warnock leads Senator Kelly Loeffler by 341,176 votes. Voto Latino registered 35,774 voters in Georgia and will continue to register and mobilize voters in anticipation of both Senate races. There is more work to be done to ensure the Latinx community is properly represented in the Senate and Voto Latino is committed to that mission.

Voto Latino further contributed to the security of several Senate seats throughout the country. In Virginia, where Voto Latino registered 20,512 voters, Senator Mark Warner was re-elected to his seat, improving upon his 2008 numbers by 40,849 votes. New Mexico's vacant Senate seat, following the retirement of Senator Tom Udall, was captured by Representative Ben Ray Luján, who won by 53,346 votes. Voto Latino registered 4,861 new voters in the state. Multiple organizations pivoted from New Mexico, considering it safe, while Voto Latino remained to ensure a Luján victory.

Voto Latino registered 601,330 voters for the 2020 election cycle. 79% of those registered by the organization were between the ages of 18 and 39. 58% were women. Overall, 54% of those the organization registered were first-time voters. Voto Latino has played a major role in registering and mobilizing low propensity Latinx youth voters to the polls in these critical states. Additionally, 40% of all 2020 Latinx early voters did not vote in 2016.

Voto Latino is a grassroots political organization focused on educating and empowering a new generation of Latinx voters, as well as creating a more robust and inclusive democracy. Through innovative digital campaigns, culturally relevant programs and authentic voices, we shepherd the Latinx community towards the full realization of its political power.

