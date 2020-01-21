Latinx21 Launches Monthly Video Challenge With $100 Prizes

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 21, Latinx21 will debut its monthly Video Challenge on the world's only Latin-centric video-sharing platform. Each month, the creator of the themed submission that earns the most "Likes" will win a $100 prize. Additionally, winning videos will be featured on the Latinx21 website, social channels, and in promotional emails.

The January/February Challenge theme is "All You Need is Love." To enter, individuals must establish a free account on Latinx21 and post an original video about any kind of love — romantic, family, pet, or even a personal passion. "All You Need is Love" begins on January 21 and the winner will be announced on February 21.

Launched in Fall 2019, Latinx21 was created as a hub for video content by, about or featuring members of the Latinx community. To be eligible to win the Video Challenge, entries must be relevant to the Latinx community. The connection can be people featured in the videos, the content creator, location, or subject matter.

Future 2020 Video Challenge themes range from "Make Latinx21 Laugh" and "Food" to "Getting Away," "Animation," and "The Great Outdoors." A complete list can be found on Latinx21.com. Content creators are encouraged to plan submissions ahead of time or dig into their library of existing material. A video can only be entered into one challenge.

Named for the world's 21 Spanish speaking countries, Latinx21 is dedicated to creating intersections among diverse stakeholders across the global Latinx community.

About Latinx21

Created by Dinah Perez, an entertainment lawyer of Cuban and Spanish descent, Latinx21 is an online destination that embraces all 21 Spanish-speaking countries by providing a platform to view and share Latinx-centric entertainment, information, and experiences. Latinx21 aims to become the premier network where bilingual, bicultural Latinx can engage online, and the diverse Latinx community can be seen, heard, inspired, and entertained.

