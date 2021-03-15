LatinX21, Video-Sharing Platform, Announces Initiative Celebrating True Stories Of Latinx Immigrants

"Mi Cuento" invites submissions of videos honoring the Latinx immigration experience to compete for a $1000 prize. Tweet this

While the Mi Cuento project will continue throughout 2021, video submissions received by June 15, 2021 will be eligible to win a $1000 first prize. Videos can be as simple as an iPhone narrative, as elaborate as a professional production, edited interviews of family members, or even animation. Creativity is encouraged but memorializing these important stories is key.

A panel of judges and members of LatinX21 who can vote with "Likes" for their favorite submissions will determine the winner. Membership to LatinX21.com is free, so recruiting friends and family to sign up and vote will bolster content creators' chance of winning.

"As the daughter of Latinx/Hispanic immigrants I want to demonstrate how much our people contribute to America," said Dinah Perez, founder of LatinX21. "By pushing back against the negative stereotypes of immigrants, I hope to foster a culture of tolerance and inclusivity for them and their progeny. Celebrating the lives, artistry and traditions of the peoples of Spanish-speaking cultures has always been the goal of the platform and this project is a great way for people express pride in their personal stories."

Complete rules for the Mi Cuento Project Contest can be found here.

About LatinX21

Created by Dinah Perez, an entertainment lawyer of Cuban and Spanish descent, LatinX21 is an online destination embracing all 21 Spanish-speaking countries by providing a platform to view and share Latinx-centric entertainment, information, and experiences. LatinX21 aims to become the premier network where bilingual, bicultural Latinx can engage online, and the diverse global community can be seen, heard, inspired, and entertained.

For more information or to arrange an interview with Dinah Perez contact [email protected]

