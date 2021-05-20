Latitude 42˚ Brewing Company Awarded a Clorox® Total 360® System and GBAC Scholarship to Help Enhance Public Safety and Surface Disinfection Protocols

KALAMAZOO, Mich., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latitude 42˚ Brewing Company today announced that they are the recipient of a Clorox® Total 360® System and Global Biorisk Advisory CouncilTM (GBAC) Fundamentals Online course scholarship as part of a collaboration between CloroxPro®, ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and GBAC, a division of ISSA. The local restaurant group applied for the program as they look to maintain a cleaner environment and reinforce confidence for patrons who are visiting their facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

"Our goal at Latitude 42˚ Brewing Company is to do everything we can to help enhance the safety and well-being of our customers and employees all year round," said Bradley J. Bishop, President of Latitude 42˚ Brewing Company. "The Clorox® Total 360® System will allow us to more effectively and efficiently clean and disinfect high-touch and hard-to-reach surfaces, and the added insights from the GBAC Fundamentals course will ensure a more enhanced comprehensive disinfection for our space."

The Clorox® Total 360® System works by charging and atomizing the Clorox® disinfecting solution, delivering a powerful flow of charged droplets that are attracted to surfaces with a force stronger than gravity. This allows the disinfecting solution to reach and uniformly coat surfaces, including areas where conventional trigger sprays may easily miss.

The GBAC Fundamentals Online Course enables recipients to further their cleaning, disinfection and infection prevention education by teaching the fundamentals of cleaning and disinfecting for health as well as prevention, response and control measures for outbreak situations. Individuals who successfully complete the course become a GBAC-Trained TechnicianTM, and possess the planning, knowledge and processes needed to respond to a biohazard crisis in the workplace.

"Having these tools awarded to smaller business like ours will enable us to provide our local community with greater peace of mind when visiting our restaurant," added Bishop. "We are proud to serve our local community and help provide them with enhanced safety against the spread of germs that can cause illness."

This program is open exclusively to organizations and individuals based in the United States. Priority will be given to smaller businesses that have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and fall into the following categories: Foodservice; Hospitality; Transportation; Zoos/Amusement Parks; Prisons and Places of Worship. Applications for the program are open until June 30, 2021. To learn more and apply, visit: http://www.issa.com/clorox-gbac.

About Latitude 42˚ Brewing Company

Established in 2013, Latitude 42 Brewing Co. is passionate about craft beer, wine and spirits paired with inspired food that is intended to be enjoyed in the company of family and friends. Latitude 42 Brewing Co. is committed to providing fresh, locally sourced and innovative menu options, as well as a full-circle customer service experience to all guests. For more information, visit www.latitude42brewingco.com.

About CloroxPro

Building on a century-long legacy in cleaning and disinfecting, CloroxPro offers some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brand names for commercial cleaning, including its Clorox Healthcare products and technologies for healthcare facilities. Whether it is schools, offices, restaurants, hotels, hospitals or other commercial facilities, CloroxPro is committed to meeting the demands of industry professionals. For more information, visit www.CloroxPro.com or follow @CloroxPro on Twitter.

About ISSA

With more than 10,500 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners and associated service members—ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com.

About GBAC, a Division of ISSA

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization's services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ facility and service accreditation programs, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

