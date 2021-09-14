Latitude Continues Nationwide Growth by Opening Offices in Austin and Boston

"More and more legal departments and law firms are looking at flexible legal talent as part of new ways to deliver legal services, and our ability to fill those needs has been fuel for our growth," said Latitude CEO Ross Booher. "The tech, healthcare and financial services industries are drivers of that change, and given our roster of former in-house counsel and Big Law attorneys with sophisticated experience in those areas, Austin and Boston are natural new office locations."

Jeff Lilly, who will lead Latitude's Austin office, was most recently the co-managing partner of the Austin office of Am Law 100 firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP. Joe Turo, Jr., who will direct Latitude's Boston office, was most recently the deputy general counsel of Boston-based global investment management firm Loomis, Sayles & Company, which manages more than $350 billion in assets.

"We are thrilled Jeff and Joe are joining our team as they both have exactly the background to best serve our clients and the legal professionals we provide. Both bring a deep understanding of their specific priorities and goals, as they have been in those roles themselves," Booher added.

Before joining Gordon & Rees, Lilly was a partner at Clark, Thomas & Winters, at one time the largest firm in Austin. A Texas native, Lilly is a graduate of the Plan II Honors Program at the University of Texas at Austin and earned his J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law.

Turo began his legal career as an attorney at global law firm Ropes & Gray in Boston where he was a member of the corporate and investment management practice groups. He was then assistant general counsel with FleetBoston Financial and its successors before joining Loomis, Sayles & Company. Turo earned his law degree from the University of Chicago Law School and a bachelor's degree, with high honors, from Providence College.

Latitude is a legal services company that specializes in employing and providing former in-house counsel and Big Law attorneys, in addition to paralegals, legal operations professionals and compliance officers, to legal departments and leading law firms nationwide. The company attracts outstanding legal talent for contract and contract-to-hire roles – as well as for permanent positions – by offering sophisticated work, great clients and competitive pay and benefits along with a refreshing combination of flexibility and boundaries. Our clients range from Fortune 500 corporations to small companies and Global 50 law firms to boutiques.

