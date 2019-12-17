LaTonya O'Neal, Healthcare Revenue Cycle Leader, Joins The Chartis Group

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartis Group, a leading provider of comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that LaTonya O'Neal has joined the firm. She brings over 30 years of healthcare experience to Chartis. Ms. O'Neal has worked with some of the largest hospital systems in the country to resolve complex problems and achieve sustainable improvements.

Ms. O'Neal has spent her career in healthcare. She has led teams to develop and implement strategies to improve revenue performance, reduce costs, and promote adherence to regulatory requirements for hospital and physician organizations across the country. She has accelerated hospital revenue through the implementation of streamlined processes, developed key performance metrics standards and tools for revenue cycle functions, and provided solutions to leverage new and existing technology platforms in HIM and Patient Financial Services departments. Additionally, Ms. O'Neal has assisted academic health systems and alternative health organizations with acquisitions and divestitures of hospitals and physician practices.

Kevin Ormand, Chartis Director and Revenue Cycle Practice Leader stated, "LaTonya is a great addition to our team. Her comprehensive revenue cycle consulting experience is a great complement to our revenue cycle team and we are very excited to have her on board."

Prior to joining The Chartis Group, Ms. O'Neal was the Vice President of Revenue Integrity at Change Healthcare, where she led teams to support middle revenue cycle functions including hospital and physician coding, regulatory and charge capture audits and clinical documentation improvement.

Ms. O'Neal is a Registered Health Information Administrator and holds a Bachelor of Science in health information management from the University of Central Florida. She has been a speaker and provided education for several national professional healthcare associations including AHIMA, the Massachusetts Health Data Consortium and the Georgia Hospital Association

