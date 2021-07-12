LattePanda Alpha - Palm-Sized and Low-Power Windows 10 SBC

Intel® Core™ M3-8100Y, Dual-Core, 1.1-3.4GHz

Intel® UHD Graphics 615

8GB Memory

Dual-Band 2.5GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi & Bluetooth 4.2 & Gigabit Ethernet

USB3.0 x3 , USB Type-C x1

USB Type-C x1 2 x M.2 PCIe (Support B&M Key and A&E Key)

Support Windows 10 & & Linux OS

Integrated Arduino Coprocessor ATMEL 32U4

Powered by PD adapter / 12V DC / 7.4V battery

Embedded DisplayPort (commonly referred to as eDP) is a full-digital interface based on the VESA DisplayPort architecture and protocol, which can use simpler connectors and fewer pins to transmit high-resolution signals as well as allow higher transmission speeds as opposed to LVDS cables. Another benefit of eDP interface is that they allow users to easily connect LattePanda Alpha directly to an LCD.

DIY handheld is a cute little device. Make your own DIY handheld with LattePanda Alpha and it is so cool to carry its powerful functionality around in such a small package.

For more information about LattePanda, please visit: https://www.lattepanda.com/.

SOURCE LattePanda

Related Links

https://www.lattepanda.com/

