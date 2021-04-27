Latter & Blum Ranks as One of the Nation's Top-Producing Brokerage Firms

NEW ORLEANS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latter & Blum recently announced its ranking as the Number 19 real estate firm in the United States per units sold, according to RISMedia's Annual Power Broker Report. In 2020, Latter & Blum reported a total residential sales volume of $5,117,901,809 representing 21,731 closed residential transactions. The complete ranking of the Top 1,000 firms is available here .

For over a century, Latter & Blum has established a reputation as the leading reading estate company in the Gulf South. With a network of over 3,700 real estate associates across Louisiana, Southern Mississippi and Greater Houston, Latter & Blum's expansive footprint creates an unparalleled customer experience in the marketplace which has led to its legacy of success.

"We're honored to rank as one of the top-producing brokerage firms in the nation," said Lacey Conway, CEO of Latter & Blum. "We're proud of all of our agents and teams who remained steadfast during such unprecedented times and built upon their commitment to help our clients with all their real estate needs."



RISMedia President & CEO, John Featherston, congratulated Latter & Blum on their ranking. "Congratulations to all the leaders and their respective management teams and sales associates, who have contributed to the collective success represented in the 33rd Annual Power Broker Report," said Featherston.

The Top 1,000 2021 Power Brokers collectively earned nearly $1.7 trillion in sales volume and more than 4.2 million transactions in 2020, and encompass more than 575,000 agents and over 9,100 offices.

Highlights from the 2021 Power Broker Report & Survey include:

84% of Power Brokers believe a lack of inventory is their greatest challenge

Most Power Brokers (31%) believe buyers and sellers who delayed plans in 2020 are their greatest opportunity

Most Power Brokers (50%) describe their market as "booming"

About Latter & Blum

Since its founding over a century ago, Latter & Blum has forged an unparalleled reputation as the most successful and largest independent real estate company in Louisiana and the Gulf South and operates in the markets of Greater New Orleans, Greater Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Alexandria, DeRidder, Houma, Thibodaux, South Lafourche Parish, Lake Charles, Southern Mississippi, and Houston, Texas. For more information visit www.latter-blum.com

