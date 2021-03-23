Lattice Raises $60M in Series E Funding Round at $1 Billion Valuation

Lattice today announced a new valuation of $1 billion after having raised a $60 million round, led by Tiger Global. Tweet this

"Lattice is firing on all cylinders," said Altman. "We're growing the team, launching new products, and expanding into new geographies. This capital gives us the opportunity to pursue our goals much more ambitiously and to provide better solutions for our customers as they evolve their people strategy to meet today's needs."

The new funding round was led by Tiger Global and joined by existing investors Thrive Capital, Shasta Ventures, Founders Fund, Frontline Ventures, Fuel Capital, Khosla Ventures, and several new angel investors. The new investment brings Lattice's total funding to $158 million.

People strategy is no longer only a concern of Human Resource departments - attracting, developing, and retaining top talent needs to be a company-wide effort in order to better accomplish company goals. With more companies switching to hybrid and remote work models, building strong company culture is becoming increasingly complex.

With over six years of experience in the performance management and employee growth space, Lattice has proven that people strategy plays a leading role in a company's business success. Since its founding in 2013, Lattice has grown its team to over 225 employees and serves more than 2,500 businesses including Slack, Asana, and Samsara. Over the course of 2020, the company has doubled in size due to the increased focus of people-centric thinking in businesses.

"Lattice has built a best-in-class solution to manage multiple aspects of employee management and growth," said John Curtius, partner at Tiger Global, who led the investment round. "Both growing and established companies have dramatically changed their working practices in recent years, and Lattice has grown impressively as a result. We're excited to continue supporting them as they continue to grow."

This announcement follows Lattice's Grow product launch and a platform redesign and precedes Jack Altman's first book entitled People Strategy: How to Invest in People and Make Culture Your Competitive Advantage. For more information on People Strategy, visit: https://lattice.com/people-strategy-book.

About Lattice

Lattice is the people management platform that enables people leaders to develop engaged, high-performing teams. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement, development, and growth in one solution, HR and People teams get powerful, real-time analytics that leads to actionable insights turning managers into leaders, employees into high-performers, and companies into the best places to work. Based in San Francisco, Lattice serves over 2,500 customers including Slack, Cruise, and Reddit, and was ranked no. 22 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list. Learn more about Lattice by visiting: www.lattice.com.

