LATV Networks Hires Max Ramirez to Lead Digital Sales Efforts
Oct 16, 2019, 16:52 ET
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LATV Network, the premier content destination for Latinx Millennials, announced today that it has hired Max Ramirez as Director of Digital Sales & Brand Partnerships based in its Los Angeles office. Ramirez brings over 20 years of hands on experience in sales and marketing and will report to LATV's Vice President of Sales & Strategic Partnerships, Andres Rincon.
"LATV is at a pivotal point and our overarching strategy has shifted to being digital-first focused; one that is more in-line with our audience and partners' objectives. Max's extensive media background and deep knowledge of the multicultural space will be key as we continue to grow and evolve the LATV brand," said Rincon.
Max has been at the forefront of connecting brands with music, technology and entertainment platforms. He's spent the past 10 years evangelizing an industry-wide shift to digital and has helped brands engage with LatinX consumers with integrated media platforms such as Musica Roots, Spanish Broadcasting System, iHeartMedia, impreMedia and MTV.
Ramirez earned an MBA from Dowling and is a New York City native. Max resides with his family in Huntington Beach.
"I am excited to join LATV during the expansion of their integrated media solutions and as we form an accelerator to continue building Latinx talent and creators. I look forward to leveraging my past experience as a digital media executive and entrepreneur to spearhead new areas of growth," said Ramirez.
ABOUT LATV
LATV is more than a media company, it is a direct link to the growing voice of the Latino experience. As the original alternative, and only remaining Latino-owned TV network in the Hispanic Television space, LATV has established itself as a pioneering network, a trendsetting brand, and an innovative content hub. For more information visit www.LATV.com
Media Contact:
Maria Brasero
mbrasero@latv.com
SOURCE LATV
Share this article