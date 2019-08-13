Launch Code After School Announces Equity Crowdfunding Campaign to Fund Expansion of Kids' Coding Education

Launch has partnered with SeedInvest , a leading investment platform that only accepts the top 1% of startups. Crowdfunding allows anyone to be an investor, instead of only the wealthiest 2%.

"The team at Launch is thrilled about the growth potential of allowing our community to invest in the future of this company," said Ravi Parikh, Co-Founder of Launch. "We've had a strong first year of operation, serving hundreds of kids at our primary location. We now invite our friends and customers to join us on our journey as angel investors in a technology startup that's essential to the future of education."

Launch has partnered with multiple schools throughout Austin and has a brick and mortar location. The fundraising campaign will support the expansion into multiple new retail locations and further investment in the proprietary, self-paced learning platform that makes it all possible.

Demand for engineers is growing and unmet, according to a report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics . In 2017, 1.4 million engineering jobs were available, but there were only 400,000 new, qualified graduates. Leadership positions in all fields, even outside of computer science, will require a new level of technology fluency.

To learn more about the offering and invest, visit the Launch Code After School website or SeedInvest profile .

About Launch Code After School

At Launch Code After School, we make coding fun for kids ages 7-14. Students learn basic to advanced coding and technology skills, giving them 21st century tools for creative expression. In-person classes and camps provide a collaborative and inclusive environment to launch your child ahead with the skills and habits of mind needed in the age of technology. Launch has learning centers available in Austin, Texas, and is expanding throughout the Texas area.

Launch Code After School is offering securities under Regulation CF and Rule 506(c) of Regulation D through SI Securities, LLC ("SI Securities"). The Company has filed a Form C with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its offering, a copy of which may be obtained at: https://www.seedinvest.com/launchafterschool .

SOURCE Launch Code After School

