Launch Inc Becomes First Music Company In History To Release A Concert As An NFT

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launch, a boutique livestreaming production company and creative agency announce the minting and auction of the first-ever concert to be released as an NFT (non-fungible token), the March 13, 2021 livestream concert of blues legend Ana Popovic and GRAMMY-winning guitarist Paul Nelson live from The Music Room in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. This auction will grant a buyer the unique opportunity to own the unaltered master recording file of the concert, the first of its kind.

The March 13, 2021 inaugural concert at The Music Room in Cape Cod, 7 x Blues Music Award nominee Ana Popovic and Grammy winner Paul Nelson played to a livestream audience on Launch - The Future of Music.

Always evolving, Launch has embarked into the blockchain revolution with the auction of the first-ever concert available to purchase as an NFT. The auction, hosted on OpenSea, allows the buyer to own the only unaltered livestream video file of the March 13 performance, the first concert ever held at the brand new, state-of-the-art blues and rock venue. The winner of the auction will be immortalized on the blockchain, becoming the first person in music-history to own a concert NFT.

Artists using Launch's platform will have the opportunity to livestream their performances on the platform, host past content for on-demand viewing, and monetize concerts and music as NFTs.

Launch teamed up with the independent live music venue The Music Room to produce the March 13th inaugural livestreaming concert, after the venue was forced to delay opening for over a year following the pandemic. While the venue plans to begin hosting physical concerts again this spring, this NFT sale represents a watershed moment for the struggling live music industry.

Launch's commitment to supporting the live music and arts community is evident in not only their business model of sharing revenue with artists but also their stance as the first music company in history to release a concert as an NFT. To learn more about Launch's story and to see how you can be a part of the future of live music, click here.

"NFTs are putting the power back into the hands of creators, which is in complete alignment with Launch's commitment," says Launch CEO Brian Stollery. "We're proud to add NFT development, minting, and management to our suite of empowering services for artists around the globe."

About Launch, Launch is a livestreaming music membership service-producing unique consumer offerings including online concerts and music programming featuring emergent artists and veteran talent from around the world.

