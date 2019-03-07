Launch of 3TECH Staffing Marks Return of Industry Veteran Tim Stecher

TOWSON, Md., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful five-year venture in the nonprofit sector, Tim Stecher returns to the talent acquisition world with the launch of 3TECH Staffing.

3TECH Staffing Inc. is a minority-owned company specializing in the search for individuals who range from seasoned professionals to rising young stars. The company's mission is to recruit people with the knowledge, character, and integrity to ensure dynamic corporations compete and thrive.

The leadership of 3TECH Staffing also realizes that today's staffing companies must not only focus on customer satisfaction, but also make sure that their candidates' requirements are fulfilled as part of the recruitment and placement experience for all parties. While 3TECH Staffing will make its initial impact in staffing, the long-term goal is creating sustainable strategic partnerships with our clients focusing on talent acquisition, technology services, and software solutions.

"I am excited to return to the industry that I've devoted my professional career to, and that has taught me so much about what it takes to succeed. I am so grateful for the five wonderful years at Easter Seals DC MD VA, where I was able to take our veteran employment program from innovative idea to fully sustainable program," said Tim. "Leaving with the knowledge that the Veteran Staffing Network is now a firmly established social enterprise business and core competency of Easter Seals, I'm ready to get back to the challenges of today's competitive staffing environment."

Stecher, the CEO of 3TECH Staffing, is a seasoned professional with more than 25 years of experience in the field, with broad expertise across the spectrum of staffing competencies. Prior to his tenure at Easter Seals as Executive Vice President of their veteran employment program, he was directly responsible for the development and start-up company, Native Staffing. Tim founded Native Staffing after a successful tenure at Siemens Government Services, where he rose to National Director of Talent Acquisition.

