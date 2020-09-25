Launch of all-electric EcoMax™ urban air mobility set for second quarter of 2021

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Helicopters ("Eco") announces the launch of EcoMax™ on-demand urban air mobility, commencing operations in the second quarter of 2021. A program developed specifically for the Los Angeles metropolitan area, Eco will utilize the all-electric, zero-emissions EcoMax™ helicopter.

Eco CEO Ric Webb has participated in setting numerous world records as the program test pilot. Webb states, "We are launching EcoMax™ urban air mobility to provide economical transportation, today. Combining our direct booking app with the ultra-efficient, zero-emissions helicopter, we have changed the paradigm of air transportation. Based at multiple locations for ready departure, accessing EcoMax™ is as simple as ordering a land based rideshare. Just tap and go."

Webb continues, "Electric powered flight is the future of point-to-point commercial air travel. We are proud to provide environmentally friendly urban air mobility at affordable prices." EcoMax™ will operate under the auspices of Eco's FAA Part 135 Air Carrier certificate.

Based upon the FAA certified and proven Robinson R-44 Raven II airframe, EcoMax™ will initially launch utilizing the helicopters existing powerplant. Eco will be upgrading to all-electric operation once the FAA Supplemental Type Certification for the propulsion system is completed.

Partnering with the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership, Eco is based in Palm Springs, CA and is looking forward to launching operations.

Teaming with its marketing partner KiloWatt Aviation, ownership opportunities are available to place the EcoMax™ into urban air mobility service. Contact KiloWatt to learn how you can participate in the green aviation revolution, fielding an EcoMax™ quickly and affordably.

About Eco Helicopters

Established by a military veteran and Rotor Craft Experimental test pilot, Eco Helicopters and its parent OC Helicopters have been providing air transportation services since 2007. With its revolutionary approach to urban air mobility, Eco is turning blue skies green. Learn more here.

About KiloWatt Aviation

Formed by aviation entrepreneurs to promote new technology for commercial aviation, KiloWatt Aviation is based at KSNA in Orange County, CA. Learn more here.

About CVEP

The mission of the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership is to incite vision-driven transformation in the Greater Palm Springs region. Established in 1994, the nonprofit organization has emerged as a vital innovator of regional business development initiatives by fostering entrepreneurship and diversifying industry. Visit www.cvep.com.

