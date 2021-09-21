Launch of Betfred Sports South Lawn Lounge at Empower Field at Mile High

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To enhance the fan tailgate experience, Betfred Sports will be opening an activation tent at the South Lawn area outside Empower Field at Mile High for every Denver Broncos home game during the 2021-2022 season.

"This will be a great opportunity to really interact with fans and inform attendees who Betfred Sports is and what we have to offer," said Bryan Bennett, COO of Betfred Sports.

Broncos fans will be able to enter into the tent and watch football games on multiple TVs, enjoy its own bar area, earn free bets & beer and view live odds. The surrounding area will include games, a beer garden, sitting area and overall an unforgettable tailgate experience. Must be 21 years or older.

"In partnership with Betfred USA Sports, Broncos fans are able to enjoy this one-of-a-kind pregame experience right outside of Empower Field at Mile High," said Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Mac Freeman. "This lounge will allow fans to engage with the team in a unique and exciting way."

To kick off the first home game, Betfred Sports will host a meet and greet at the tent with Denver Broncos alumni Rod Smith. Sports fans will be able to get signed pictures and have their photos taken with three-time All Pro selection and two-time World Champion.

While fans are at the tent, they can download the app and sign up for an online Betfred Sports account on betfredsports.com to receive a 100% wager match of up to $500, win or lose. Bettors can wager on a variety of betting types including straight bets, in-play wagering, parlays and more all football season long.

About Betfred USA Sports

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1500 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred USA Sports, a proud sportsbook sponsor of the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies, is currently a licensed operator in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Louisiana with Nevada, Washington, Virginia and Arizona coming soon pending regulatory approval.

