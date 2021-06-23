Launch Of Controversial Football Storytelling Podcast

Franklin had nine quarterbacks he coached, and, or, recruited, that were named player of the year as well as coaching the #1 pick in the 2016 NFL draft Jared Goff, who said about Franklin "I would not be anywhere close to where I am now without him."

This isn't your friendly kiss ass coaches show where a former coach protects his former buddies, and everyone is a good guy and good coach. This is a storytelling smorgasbord of all the untold drama that make the behind-the-scenes events of football comparable to a daytime soap opera. Franklin shares gut wrenching details of his hiring and firing in the 2008 season at Auburn by current United States Senator Tommy Tuberville. The podcast explores the roller coaster ride of an American man who has lost some of his closest friends in life to tragic early deaths, twice had the FBI knock on his door, witnessed a knife fight in his teens by a serial killer who would later confess to over forty murders, as well as having to overcome his personal battle with cancer at age 23.

Franklin is known for his willingness to stand up and fight powerful universities, including a public attack on the procedures of Covid protocol by his final employer, which was covered by the Washington Post. CBS Sports said, "Tony Franklin has spent his career fighting back" and "It's probably not hyperbole to say there has never quite been a football coach like Franklin. He marches to a different beat."

ESPN once called Franklin the "guru of the spread" and Smart Football said, "Tony Franklin had to get fired, blackballed, and cast out of the coaching community to arguably do more for the evolution of football at the high school and lower levels than any coach of the last decade."

The Coach Tony Franklin Podcast will give sports, as well as biased media, a much-needed voice from someone who has proven he isn't afraid to speak and expose unpopular truths. The podcast will begin with bi-weekly episodes. The first three episodes will be released together.

