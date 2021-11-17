Launch of New Division Expands Hire Velocity's Footprint Into Greater Salt Lake City Area

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hire Velocity is excited to announce the launch of ProIQ, a digital marketing agency focusing on attracting candidates via strategic digital recruiting strategies. This addition will round out Hire Velocity's existing offerings to include Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Executive & Specialty Search, and Advisory. ProIQ believes that the unique challenges that companies face should be met with innovative solutions. Their approach combines a passion for data with a love of digital marketing to develop solutions that drive results. ProIQ leverages digital marketing expertise to help clients build their employer brand, effectively market to and attract candidates, and identify new talent markets with recruitment marketing, employer branding, and location analysis.

As Managing Director of ProIQ, Sara West will lead the advisory practice, focusing on Digital Advisory and Talent Advisory solutions for clients. In conjunction with the launch of ProIQ, Sara will open Hire Velocity's newest office in the greater Salt Lake City area and lead the advisory practice from the new location. ProIQ will help expand Hire Velocity's physical footprint into the western U.S. "This new division means we're able to lead our clients to the intersection of digital marketing and talent advisory with a strategic plan that delivers results," explains Hire Velocity's Chairman, John West, "it aligns perfectly with our vision of creating long-term value for our clients and we're excited about this latest endeavor."

By employing a team that has decades of experience in talent acquisition, marketing, sales, operations, data analytics, corporate strategy, and finance, they'll be able to develop unique digital-first, data-based solutions that address even the toughest human capital and digital marketing challenges.

About Hire Velocity

Hire Velocity designs talent strategies that build great teams and great businesses. They are a proven leader in Human Capital Solutions and trusted by companies for customized Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Search, and Talent & Digital Advisory solutions. Hire Velocity partners with clients across nearly every industry to solve recruiting challenges and achieve sustained outcomes. Consistently recognized as a partner that goes the 'extra mile', they are devoted to delivering outstanding customer service.

Contact:

Sara West

6787133200

[email protected]

SOURCE Hire Velocity