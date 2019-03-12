Launch of the First APAC Chapter of the Global Payroll Management Institute in Pune, India

PUNE, India, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo is pleased to announce its association with the Global Payroll Management Institute (GPMI) in launching its maiden chapter in the APAC region. The launch took place at Neeyamo's Global Delivery Center in Pune on Feb. 26, 2019. The chapter had representative members from payroll practitioners including CHROs, CFOs, leaders among the global payroll fraternity and several other interested parties. The voluntary body is geared to share best practices in global payroll, and further provide a platform for its members to network.

Neeyamo Enterprise Solutions (P) Ltd.

As its first overseas venture, the GPMI India Chapter aims to propagate knowledge on Global Payroll for payroll professionals in India. The chapter will act as a forum for the payroll community to open up windows of opportunity for professionals to network, learn about newer developments in the field, share their knowledge & insights, discuss and identify common payroll barriers across industries and seek resolutions.

Dan Maddux, Executive Director, American Payroll Association said, "All of us at the Global Payroll Management Institute are ecstatic to have launched our first Chapter in the APAC region of the world. The official launch of the GPMI India Chapter is a significant milestone, as local Chapters are the heart and soul of professional organizations and we are thrilled that payroll professionals in India will reap the benefits of Chapter collaboration. Together, we will share and support the common goals of expanding global payroll knowledge and education to GPMI affiliates throughout India and the world."

Mary Holland, Global Director Strategy, Development and Training said, "I'm excited to work with the first GPMI chapter in India. I'm confident we will create a community where global payroll professionals can increase their knowledge, network with peers from around the world, and enhance their global payroll career."

Ranga Seshadri, CEO at Neeyamo and President of the India Chapter said, "It gives me immense pleasure to be joining hands with Global Payroll Management Institute in this initiative. It is going to be our constant endeavor to forefront initiatives that bring transformation in the payroll arena opening up windows of opportunity for professionals to network, learn about newer developments in the field, share their knowledge & insights, discuss and identify common payroll barriers across industries and seek resolutions."

About Neeyamo

With more than 1,500 professionals specializing in delivering Global Payroll and HR services across 150+ countries, Neeyamo is one of the world's foremost providers of HRO services for multinationals with operations spread across a Long Tail of countries. The Neeyamo solution has powerful capabilities and a unique delivery model for its HR service offerings to meet specific market requirements. Its service lines cover the entire pre-hire to the post-retire employee life cycle. For more information about Neeyamo, visit www.neeyamo.com.

About Global Payroll Management Institute

The Global Payroll Management Institute is a worldwide organization that provides top-quality education, training, and leadership to global payroll leaders. GPMI publishes Global Payroll magazine and offers numerous educational resources to help companies effectively manage the challenges of paying their employees around the world. Visit GPMI online at www.GPMInstitute.com.

