Launch VIDIZMO Instantly from AWS Marketplace

TYSONS, Va., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VIDIZMO LLC announced the availability of VIDIZMO's live and on-demand video streaming and enterprise video (EVCM) and digital asset media (DAM), digital evidence management (DEM), and content management system (CMS) for purchase and deployment directly in AWS Marketplace. This announcement comes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and provides Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers -- such as enterprises, educational institutes, governments, law enforcement agencies, and religious organizations -- discounts on various solutions, such as EnterpriseTube and Virtual Academy for free for the initial two (02) months and at a discount of 20% through September 2020. Furthermore, AWS Partner Network (APN) Consulting Partners can benefit from the APN Consulting Partner discounts with AWS Marketplace Consulting Partner Private Offers (CPPO) on the purchase of any of VIDIZMO's solution.

VIDIZMO now features four of its solutions in AWS Marketplace, namely EnterpriseTube Standard, EnterpriseTube Premium, Virtual Academy, and Digital Evidence Management. These solutions serve a diverse set of digital media asset needs - in a centralized solution - from corporate communication, training, and learning, knowledge sharing and collaboration, sales, and marketing, to digital evidence management, public safety, video surveillance, and much more. VIDIZMO's Digital Evidence Management is also designed to co-exist and integrate with existing systems such as Computer-aided Dispatch (CAD), and Record Management System (RMS).

Furthermore, solutions such as EnterpriseTube and Virtual Academy can integrate with video communication providers, such as Zoom, and video conference providers, such as BlueJeans, WebEx, and Microsoft Teams, to help organizations take advantage of the power of live and on-demand videos to connect, engage, and empower organizations to record, manage, stream, share, and analyze insights from various digital assets, such as videos.

VIDIZMO offers a flexible range of deployment models using AWS services for hosting its solution in the cloud or through hybrid or on-premises deployment. Furthermore, VIDIZMO customers have the option to deploy the application in a fully managed Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, VIDIZMO hosted and managed in a shared cloud, or a dedicated private cloud.

AWS customers can also leverage AWS GovCloud (U.S.), which gives governments and their partners the flexibility to architect secure cloud solutions that comply with the FedRAMP High baseline; the DOJ's Criminal Justice Information Systems (CJIS) Security Policy; U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR); Export Administration Regulations (EAR); Department of Defense (DoD) Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (SRG) for Impact Levels 2, 4 and 5; FIPS 140-2; IRS-1075; and other compliance regimes.

VIDIZMO also offers one of the most versatile ranges of deployment models, content storage, application hosting, encoding, and video streaming capabilities. Companies can choose where data such as videos are stored, hosted, encoded, and managed based on geographic locations by leveraging AWS's global infrastructure which spans 70 Availability Zones within 22 AWS Regions and serves 245 countries and territories today.

With VIDIZMO, businesses can also place virtually any component of the solution in any location to comply with regulations such as GDPR. Customers can place the solution or store content in the cloud or on-premises and host some videos on any number of on-premises locations while others in the cloud, and intelligently branch users to the appropriate location.

VIDIZMO adheres to the industry's highest standards for platform security to keep your video and digital assets safe. VIDIZMO delivers a highly collaborative video ecosystem for enterprise-level use cases while driving the best security practices to maintain organizational data integrity and confidentiality. Security features such as Single Sign-On (SSO), Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), channel and user segregation, password-protected content, and Digital Rights Management (DRM) are some of the security features that VIDIZMO offers to its customers to provide them with control and the confidence they need to securely upload digital assets flexibly and firmly into the environment of their choice.

The discounted solutions can be purchased directly from AWS Marketplace by clicking the link here.

ABOUT VIDIZMO

VIDIZMO (https://www.vidizmo.com) is a Gartner-recognized Enterprise Video Content Management System that empowers businesses with a comprehensive solution to deliver live and on-demand video streaming and digital asset management services in the cloud, on-premises or hybrid model. VIDIZMO offers a wide range of products, each one serving a diverse set of enterprise needs across all industry verticals such as the corporate sector, education, healthcare, law enforcement, media, and more.

With a consolidated video streaming and asset management portal, VIDIZMO fulﬁlls enterprise needs for corporate communication, training, learning, law enforcement, digital media management, marketing, and sales, among others. Available in a flexible range of licensing models, VIDIZMO also leverages an organization's existing I.T. systems by offering seamless integration with enterprise applications and services.

Contact: Jay Sajid, [email protected], (571) 969-2180

SOURCE VIDIZMO LLC