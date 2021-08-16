LAUNCH X-431 Throttle III Slated for Mid-August Release in the United States

A Wi-Fi-enabled, super-advanced diagnostic scan tool with an upgraded all-in-one Smartlink VCI, the X-431 Throttle III is designed for versatility, efficiency and usability. In line with its slogan, ONE IS ENOUGH, this single tool can be used to better diagnose, troubleshoot and repair all types of vehicles, from cars and hybrids to light- and heavy-duty trucks.

"Since our inception, LAUNCH has been committed to the development of the automotive aftermarket. We have consistently released market-leading diagnostic products, and the X-431 Throttle III is the latest addition to our ever-growing range. The X-431 Throttle III is the most well-equipped diagnostic product available for the automotive aftermarket. By providing customers with faster, more accurate and more comprehensive automotive diagnostic services, we're truly setting a new benchmark in the industry," said Alan Xu, head of LAUNCH's overseas market.

Designed to save time and aid in diagnostics and repairs the X-431 Throttle III comes packed with features for the automotive aftermarket. The scanner is IP65-rated water- and dust-resistant, with a dual-band Wi-Fi architecture providing a more reliable tool-to-VCI connection. It is based on the Android 9.0 platform and is equipped with an octa-core 2.0GHz processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The scan tool's 13.3-inch full-fitting sunlight-readable Gorilla Glass screen boasts a vibrant 1080p resolution, and charges from 0 to 100 percent in just 2.6 hours thanks to quick charge technology.

Featuring a streamlined software platform that includes automotive diagnostics, optional heavy-duty diagnostics and access to the FCA Secure Gateway(SGW) module, just a single tool is suitable for most repair shops that offer services related to truck diagnostics, remote diagnostics, OE-level vehicle diagnosis, and more. In addition, the X-431 Throttle III includes a four-channel Oscilloscope that was previously sold as an add-on module for better value and function. Customers can also choose to extend multiple functions with additional add-on modules, such as ADAS calibration, TPMS, video scope, sensor box, IMMO functions, Wi-Fi printing, battery tests, and more.

The X-431 Throttle III includes mainstay functions such as VINSCAN, remote tech-to-tech consulting and collaboration diagnosis, and an extensive repair library with intelligent functionality and Code Assist supported by Identifix. As a result, the scan tool is capable of performing the most standard shop processes such as quick scan health reports, detailed diagnostic troubleshooting, maintenance analysis, and full-on high-level bi-directional diagnostics.

The X-431 Throttle III will be distributed in the United States by Launch Tech USA. Launch Tech USA is the exclusive distributor of LAUNCH products in North America, with more than 14 years of history supplying diagnostic tools and solutions to the American Market.

For more information about products, prices, services, or other inquiries, customers can get in touch directly with local LAUNCH distributors across the United States. The full list of distributors can be found at https://www.launchtechusa.com/distributors

Launch Tech Co., Ltd was founded in 1992 and successfully listed on the Main Board of Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 2488) in 2011. LAUNCH is one of the first high-tech enterprises in China who dedicated to professional diagnostic tools, DIY scan tools, ADAS calibration tools, TPMS solutions and other maintenance equipment. Committed to technological innovation and independent R&D, LAUNCH has more than 800 R&D engineers in its centers in Shenzhen and Shanghai, as well as global R&D teams in North America, Germany, Japan, Korea and Latin America.

