Launched Today: Infosys Cobalt - A Set of Services, Solutions, and Platforms for Enterprises to Accelerate their Cloud Journey

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today launched Infosys Cobalt - a set of services, solutions, and platforms that acts as a force multiplier for cloud-powered enterprise transformation. Infosys Cobalt helps businesses redesign the enterprise, from the core, and also build new cloud-first capabilities to create seamless experiences in public, private and hybrid cloud, across PaaS, SaaS, and IaaS landscapes. With Infosys Cobalt's community leverage, enterprises can rapidly launch solutions and create business models to meet changing market needs while complying with the most stringent global, regional and industry regulatory and security standards.

Expand innovation with the cloud community and its 14,000 cloud assets

Enterprises can leverage the full potential of the cloud ecosystem and Infosys Cobalt's thriving community of business and technology innovators to drive increased business value. Working grassroots up and extending seamlessly to partner with clients, the cloud community provides access to a catalog of over 14,000 assets to help businesses leverage the potential of the cloud ecosystem. An example is the Infosys payer B2B platform creating a disruptive marketplace for employers and providers to come together to manage the health of employees. The Infosys Cobalt cloud community, over time, will expand to include start-ups, partners, academia, gig workers and citizen cloud developers.

Speed-to-market with over 200 industry cloud solution blueprints and Infosys Cobalt Labs

With Infosys Cobalt, enterprises can have ready access to a growing portfolio of over 200 cloud-first solution blueprints. Infosys Enterprise Service Management Café, for example, is an AI-powered solution built over the ServiceNow cloud platform, that delivers ready-to-launch applications. With Infosys Cobalt Labs, at Infosys global digital centers, businesses can also co-create new solutions and accelerate speed to market. More broadly, Infosys Cobalt Labs works with the Infosys partner ecosystem to pre-configure partnerships to prototype industry solutions as well.

Secure the globally dispersed enterprise

With Infosys Cobalt, regulatory and security compliance, along with technical and financial governance comes baked into every solution delivered. Enterprises count on Infosys Cobalt to securely access cloud capabilities and innovations from various partners with the assurance of the Infosys single-point accountability for secure outcomes.

Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys said, "Our clients are building cloud capabilities to gain business advantage in increasingly competitive markets. The future of enterprise cloud strategy will be shaped by three key factors – speed-to-market, innovation at scale, and security of the ecosystem – this is the foundational construct of Infosys Cobalt. With Infosys Cobalt, we will set up a proven and optimal foundation for cloud-led transformation that will accelerate the next phase of growth and market leadership for businesses."

Infosys continues to invest in a growing set of services, platforms and solutions. The company's acquisitions of Fluido and Simplus – both leading Salesforce partners and recognized leaders in cloud consulting and implementation – expand its enterprise cloud capabilities. Infosys Cobalt also taps into a rich ecosystem of startups and over 30 leading providers of public and private cloud infrastructure, SaaS, PaaS, applications and enterprise security.

Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys said, "Our clients operate in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. They want to modernize and innovate at scale. They are looking to leverage this heterogeneous landscape, make the most of SaaS and PaaS capabilities, and power on-demand business solutions. They need a strong pool of talent with specialist skillsets to solve these challenges. Infosys Cobalt, together with its rich ecosystem of partners and vibrant cloud community, is securely amplifying enterprise cloud ecosystems, enabling businesses to find faster, more innovative ways to respond to changing markets and drive business resilience."

For more details on Infosys Cobalt, visit us at infy.com/infosyscobalt. For a deep dive by experts on the evolution of cloud and Infosys Cobalt, watch these videos on InfyTV: https://www.infosys.com/newsroom/infytv/enterprise-evolution-guide/infosys-cobalt.html

"We are on a continuous journey to improve responsiveness to our customers. Migrating to a best-in-class cloud data warehouse built using Snowflake and Azure has transformed the way we unlock data capabilities to accelerate customer relevance. Infosys is partnering with us to deliver the cloud data and analytics blueprint by seamlessly bringing together their partner ecosystem, providing technical expertise and solution assets to execute on our strategy. This is unleashing significant value for us through actionable insights delivered securely," said Eric Nelson, Kraft Heinz, CIO North America.

Priya Almelkar, Head of Digital Leadership at GLOBALFOUNDRIES said, "As a part of GLOBALFOUNDRIES' digital transformation, we've partnered with Infosys to help us establish a hybrid cloud foundation that will enable application and data migration to the cloud. We look forward to working with Infosys to differentiate our business solutions and deliver value to our clients worldwide."

"The current times have emphasized, like never before, the need for digital acceleration using technologies like cloud," said Lance Y. Gokongwei, President and CEO, JG Summit Holdings, Inc. "As one of the largest and most diversified Filipino conglomerates, our vision is to be the leading digital business in Philippines. We are leveraging Infosys Cobalt to set up a secure and scalable hybrid cloud environment and transform our business using SAP S/4HANA. We are also building a modern digital workplace for our workforce to be able to collaborate meaningfully and deliver their productive best. This will accelerate our responsiveness to evolving business needs and offer better services to our end customers."

"Cloud provides a platform for businesses to move at speed," said Peter Bendor-Samuel, Founder & CEO, Everest Group. "We are seeing rapid adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments. However, this transformation journey can be demanding as enterprises are flooded with a bewildering set of new options and associated complexities. In many cases this new operating model is proving difficult to master and is slow to yield the competitive advantages it promises. Infosys Cobalt is an effective antidote to these complexities and challenges and allows clients to focus on capturing the business results at speed that the move to cloud promised."

"The cloud is the backbone of today's enterprise technology," said Todd Lavieri, Vice Chairman of ISG and President, ISG Americas and Asia Pacific. "Among our clients, we are seeing accelerating cloud adoption, using a hybrid, multi-cloud approach across public and private clouds, to design, launch, and scale new business models. Solutions, such as Infosys Cobalt, help organizations rapidly develop the business solutions they need today while also leveraging a vibrant cloud community to continue to innovate for the future. Such capabilities are a critical part of growing business resilience through digital transformation."

