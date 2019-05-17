Launching Soon - Wellquest Health Coaching - The "90-Day Phenomenal Energy for L.I.F.E. After 50 Program"

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "90-Day Phenomenal Energy for L.I.F.E. After 50 Program" - Wellquest Health Coaching is now open for individuals and couples 50 and better who want to achieve higher energy to get the most fun and fulfillment out of their 'bucket list' life experiences.

Co-Owners of Wellquest Health Coaching - Nancy and Randall Berry

What IS Health Coaching? - Health coaches serve a critical role in the health care landscape as a bridge between the doctor's diagnostic recommendations and the fulfillment of those recommendations through patient compliance AND as partners with clients who are committed to optimizing their health by preventing or reversing chronic disease.



What a Health Coach Doesn't Do - Health coaches do not offer advice, make health assessments or treat disease but instead guide the coachee to identify and carry-out empowered actions that lead to improvements in health - the objective being dramatic and sustainable improvements.

Certified Health and Life Coaches Nancy and Randall Berry are on their own personal health quest so that they can fulfill their long list of 'bucket list' life dreams and are now available to support individuals and couples 50 and better through their signature '90-Day Phenomenal Health and L.I.F.E. After 50 Program'.



Through the L.I.F.E. process - Link, Identify/Implement, Form, and Empower - clients can bridge the gap between where they are now in their health journey and where they need to be to carry out and experience the most fun and fulfillment from their 'bucket list' life dreams.



- Link, Identify/Implement, Form, and Empower - clients can bridge the gap between where they are now in their health journey and where they need to be to carry out and experience the most fun and fulfillment from their 'bucket list' life dreams. Wellquest Health Coaching believes that once individuals experience the abundant energy and improved physical, emotional and spiritual health from this program, they will not only fulfill their own bucket list dreams but will also inspire others in their sphere of influence to get healthy and pursue their life dreams, too.

Wellquest's Randall Berry says, "Chronic disease and cognitive decline that can keep people 50 and better from fulfilling their life dreams is not inevitable. Although reversing the habits that often lead to these conditions is not easy, it can be done with the right motivation, support, accountability, and a good sense of humor."

Wellquest's Nancy Berry adds, "It is important to emphasize that there is no 'one size fits all' solution or quick-fix for health issues that, in most cases, have been festering for years. That being said, feeling better can happen relatively quickly by modifying key lifestyle factors, such as sleep and eating habits. What's exciting is that these habit changes can lead not only to longer lifespans but more importantly, to longer healthspans, opening up the possibility of completing even the longest 'bucket list'!"

Wellquest's one-on-one health coaching program takes place via Telehealth (video conferencing) once per week for 12 weeks. The ''90-Day Phenomenal Energy for L.I.F.E. After 50 Program" is structured in a way to provide a safe "container" for meaningful change to take place and is focused exclusively on the coachees and their health and life goals.

About Wellquest Health Coaching

Wellquest Health Coaching helps individuals and couples who are 50 and better improve their health in preparation for fun and fulfillment during their bucket list years through their '90-Day Phenomenal Energy for L.I.F.E. After 50 Program'.

Please visit www.wellquesthealthcoaching.com to learn more.

