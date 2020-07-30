Launching the world's first veterinary disposable needle arthroscopy and ultrasound portable system

Trice Medical is known for its dynamic imaging devices that help physicians diagnose and treat joint injuries with clarity and confidence. As a leader in veterinary sports medicine and rehabilitation, the Canapp's found an exciting opportunity for major advancement in their practice utilizing this innovative technology. The Canapp's have partnered with Trice Medical to help more veterinary practices across the world access this game changing technology.

The mi-eye® needle arthroscope (with a 1.8mm camera) and mi-ultra™ ultrasound together are used on one single, portable HD tablet offering the ultimate combination for innovative diagnostic and therapeutic arthroscopy. The ultrasound transducer features linear, convex, and micro-convex options allowing for visibility into multiple clinical applications.

Dr. Sherman Canapp, Co-founder and double boarded in surgery and sports medicine, currently practices orthopedic surgery and sports medicine at the Veterinary Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Group (VOSM) in Annapolis Junction, MD. Dr. Debra Canapp, Co-founder, Medical Director and boarded in rehabilitation and sports medicine, also practices at the VOSM with an exclusive career working in small animal sports and rehabilitation medicine with advanced training in diagnostic musculoskeletal ultrasound. As husband and wife, they are committed to innovative care for their canine patients because they deserve care no less than that of human patients.

"Partnering with Trice Medical has allowed us to deliver an innovative, affordable and portable diagnostic tool with excellent image quality to general and specialty veterinarians in both small animal and equine practice," says the Canapps. "Veterinary medical advancement is insurmountable without the medical industry's association, assistance and alliance. Trice Medical has been pivotal in this accomplishment."

"This is a product designed FOR Veterinarians BY Veterinarians," says Mark Foster, CEO of Trice Medical. "We are lucky to work with the Canapps and thankful for their attention to detail. All of the software has been redesigned to make this an excellent choice for anyone looking to bring portable ultrasound and needle arthroscopy into their practice."

About Trice Medical:

Trice Medical was founded to fundamentally improve minimally invasive orthopedic diagnostics for the patient and physician providing instant answers. Trice Medical has pioneered fully integrated camera-enabled technology with the mi-eye 2™ and launched the world's first Dynamic Imaging Platform combining a 15 MHz handheld ultrasound transducer with the mi-eye™ technology on one simple, portable platform. Trice Medical's mission is to provide more immediate and definitive patient care, eliminating the false reads associated with current indirect modalities and significantly reducing the overall cost to the healthcare system. To learn more visit www.tricemedical.com.

