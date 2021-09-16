Launching Voyage Real Estate

Most recently featured in LA Magazine with several of his peers, Afshar wanted to get away from his namesake Ari Afshar & Associates and create a company that all the Agents can represent independently of him. "After all we are all entrepreneurs in this business, and I want each Agent to be able to represent themselves as part of Voyage and have their name on their signs and marketing collateral." Jonathan Carr, who has been on the team for two years believes that the rebranding will help grow his name and his business in the Los Angeles market. "The rebranding is pivotal for the team. We will be able to create a stronger personal brand while continuing to partake in the benefits of Voyage."

As you can imagine, this is just the start of the journey, Afshar is known for being innovative and supportive to his team members. Currently, Voyage is in the beta stages of a realtech platform that will give the Agents a leg-up to other Agents. The App, which will be for internal use in the beginning, will be able to help Agents' source and find inventory for their client's needs. Eventually the App will be a holistic approach to real estate whether you are buying, selling or investing. This will be transformative to the industry.

Keep an eye out for Voyage as they are going places. To learn more about Voyage Real Estate go to Voyagerealestate.com

