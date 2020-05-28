Launchmetrics Named a Strong Performer and 'Should Be on the Shortlist for Any Luxury or Fashion Brand' by Independent Research Firm for Influencer Marketing Solutions

NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Launchmetrics, the leading marketing platform and analytics solution for the Fashion, Luxury and Beauty industries, announced that independent research firm, Forrester Research, Inc., ranked Launchmetrics as an Influencer Marketing Solutions "Strong Performer" in The Forrester New Wave™: Influencer Marketing Solutions, Q2 2020 report.

Forrester evaluated the emerging market for Influencer Marketing Solutions, examining 12 top providers, and amongst the various criteria, Launchmetrics received a differentiated rating, the highest possible score, on measurement and reporting, product vision, product roadmap, and market approach. Also, they received the highest score in the strategy category with the Forrester New Wave.

Launchmetrics "surpasses competitors for luxury and fashion brand measurement." according to the Forrester Report. Ryan Skinner, senior analyst at Forrester wrote in the report, its "granular reporting is priceless for fashion, luxury, and beauty brands. It can compare region-to-region and brand-to-brand influencer impact against online and offline media performance." The report continues to state, "[Launchmetrics] should be on the shortlist for any luxury or fashion brand," and "has a long client roster of the biggest fashion brands. It also offers fashion-specific machine learning for logo identification and facial recognition and plans expansion into China, a very important market for fashion, luxury, and beauty...Launchmetrics' customers rave about its measurement and reporting capabilities."

"Our customers represent the most important names in Fashion, Luxury, and Beauty today and rely on our unique market approach with in-depth data capabilities to build their brand momentum," said Michael Jais, CEO of Launchmetrics. "We believe our inclusion in Forrester's New Wave™: Influencer Marketing Solutions, Q2 2020 report, further solidifies how Launchmetrics' Brand Performance Cloud empowers these companies to grow their businesses while streamlining their processes through Influencers and the other Voices influencing today's modern consumer."

This recognition follows the recent acquisition of IMAXtree, the leading visual content creator and distributor, which marked the company's first acquisition since its $50M fundraising and reinforces the business's larger strategy to expand its offering to support increasing industry demands as it continues to build the most comprehensive, vertical data asset in the industry.

