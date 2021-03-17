Launchpad Digital Health Leads $10 Million Series A for Harmonize Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launchpad Digital Health, a leading early-stage U.S. venture investor in digital health, is pleased to announce that it has led the Series A round for Harmonize Inc. ("Harmonize"), from its newest fund, LDH Ventures II. Harmonize will use the investment to continue the commercialization and scale-up of its remote patient management platform. Launchpad Digital Health was joined by Stanford University, Gaingels and existing investors Trinity Ventures and Liquid 2 Ventures.

"Harmonize is already a leader in remote patient monitoring, partnering with large hospital systems to manage chronically ill patients on an outpatient basis. This investment allows the Company to expand its presence and cover more types of chronic illness – better for patients, better for providers, better for payers," said General Partner & Co-Founder, Ted Ridgway. Fred Toney, General Partner & Co-Founder continued, "this $10 million round for a high growth company like Harmonize is precisely the type of digital health investment our newest fund is designed for. We are excited about the Company's growth plans for its existing and new customers, and the solution it has already deployed is already showing impressive return on investment for its clients."

Harmonize Inc., based in the San Francisco Bay Area, partners with medical groups to better serve high-risk patients through its remote monitoring and care delivery platform. The Company's holistic, AI-driven platform helps providers manage chronic conditions and monitor vital signs remotely, keeping more patients comfortable at home rather than needing hospitalization. Harmonize has been proven to improve outcomes and reduce costs, and it already has led to a 30 percent reduction in emergency room visits and hospital admissions while leading to better patient satisfaction and savings for major healthcare customers.

About Launchpad Digital Health

Launchpad Digital Health is a leading U.S. Seed to B round fund in digital health. The firm has led more than 36 investments (with 8 exits) in the sector, and generally leads the Seed and A rounds that it participates in. The founders of Launchpad Digital Health have funded and operated companies for the past two decades. To find out more about us, visit www.launchpdh.com and see how your early-stage digital health company can benefit from us. Get Capital. Get Advice. Get Going.

