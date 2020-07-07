LaunchPad Medical Initiates its First European Clinical Study

This study will focus specifically on anterior teeth located in the aesthetic or "smile" region where the loss of a tooth is highly visible. Unlike the company's ongoing clinical study in the United States, patients in this study will receive temporary crowns at the time their implants are placed. The use of Tetranite will obviate a costly, complex, and lengthy bone grafting process for many patients, greatly accelerating the overall treatment timeframe.

Dr. Michael R. Norton, BDS, FDS, RCS(Ed), a London-based oral surgeon, noted lecturer, and former President of the international Academy of Osseointegration, will serve as the chief investigator for this study. "I am thrilled to be the first clinician outside the United States to use this ground-breaking technology to improve the care of my patients and accelerate the restoration of their dentition," said Dr. Norton. "I believe this technology will revolutionize the way we place dental implants."

"We are extremely excited to initiate our first study outside the United States," said Brian Hess, CEO of LaunchPad Medical, "and we are very pleased to be working with Dr. Norton who is a thought leader in advancing clinical practice in the field of implant dentistry."

About LaunchPad Medical, Inc.

LaunchPad Medical, Inc. is a medical device company engaged in the development and commercialization of a patented, synthetic, injectable, self-setting, and osteoconductive bone adhesive biomaterial called Tetranite®. The company is initially developing this technology for use in the dental market. The company is also working to develop adhesive applications for the broader orthopedics market. LaunchPad Medical's Tetranite technology is not yet approved for commercial use.

